Bowling Green State University sophomore Taylor Jensen posted the eighth-highest all-around score in the gymnastics program history Friday in Anderson Arena.
Jensen scored at least a 9.800 on all four rotations and posted a career-best 39.350 to win the all-around.
Her score tied a pair of results from Alyssa Nocella for the eighth-highest score in program history. National champion Marny Oestreng holds the school record with a 39.600.
Only Oestreng, Melissa Popovich, Jovannah East, Nocella and Lauren Feely have ever scored higher than Jensen’s 39.350 at BGSU.
It took three career-bests for Jensen to topple her previous all-around career high. She scored 9.825 on bars, easily surpassing her previous best of 9.650, and 9.850 on beam, bettering her career-high of 9.800. She equaled her career-best on floor at 9.875. She added a 9.800 on vault.
Four Falcons finished in a combined six-way tie for first on vault. Katelyn Goldstrom, Elena Lawson, Jensen and Marion each scored 9.800.
On bars, Alex Fochler took first place for the second consecutive meet, recording a 9.900, tying her season-best. She has now posted the team’s best bar score in all nine meets this year.
Jasmine Jones won the balance beam with a career-best score of 9.875.
Jensen was second on the beam with her career-high 9.850. She was also third place on the floor at 9.875.
Kent State came away with the victory as the Golden Flashes posted a 196.050 team score. The Falcons finished at 193.950.
BG seniors Fochler, Lawson, Jones and Samantha Marion were recognized for their contributions to the program.