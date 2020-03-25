Three area schools had players honored by the Northwest Hockey Conference in the all-league awards announced on Saturday.
Bowling Green sophomore Easton Schick was named the co-rookie of the year in the NHC red division. Anthony Wayne’s Ben Seals was also co-rookie of the year.
Chase Soltis, a Wauseon student who plays for Lake’s club hockey team, was named the player of the year in the NHC white division. Soltis helped the Flyers nearly sweep the white division, going 11-1 in conference play and finishing 23-2 overall.
Lake’s Noah Smith was also recognized, winning the sportsperson of the year in the white division.
Perrysburg defender Caden Togrul was the only area player named to the red division first team. He helped the Yellow Jackets to a 20-win season and aided a defense that allowed the third fewest goals (9) among NHC schools.
Soltis was a first-team pick in the white division, while teammates Owen Jardine, Mike Tolles and Ray Wagner were each second-team picks.
Northview’s David Crandall was the red division player of the year.