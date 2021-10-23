LIBERTY CENTER — Bowling Green senior Aaron Partin won the individual district championship.
The Perrysburg boys and girls cross country teams swept the Division I team championship Saturday at Leaders Farms-Scream Acres in Henry County.
Partin crossed the finish line in 16:14.28 to defeat second place Anthony Wayne sophomore Connor Long (16:20.26) by nearly six seconds.
The Yellow Jackets were led by freshman Anthony Clark (16:34.14) and junior Andrew Beeks (16:38.65) who finished fifth and sixth out of 62 runners.
Perrysburg junior Zachary Madaras (17:02.88), junior Brendan Reddmann (17:03.86) and junior Ryan Montross (17:08.97) rounded out the Jackets’ scoring.
Perrysburg scored 60 points to defeat second place AW (65), followed by Northview (77), BG (82), Springfield (124), St. John’s (141), Southview (161) and Clay (215).
For the Bobcats, sophomore Aidan Novinsky finished tenth in 16:41.52.
In the girls race, Perrysburg took six of the top eight placements, led by district champion, senior Aubrey Duhaime, who finished in 18:19.09.
Perrysburg freshman Ava Beeks (18:29.87) was runner-up and sophomore Sydney Daudelin (19:25.55), junior AnnaSophia Gower (19:32.66), freshman Natalie Sanders (19:41.71) and sophomore Taylor Moody (20:00.37) took the fifth through eighth spots.
BG senior Hannah Judson (20:16.93) and freshman Annie Oberlander (20:18.88) finished 12th and 13th.
The Perrysburg girls scored 21 points, followed by AW (78), BG (103), Clay (107), Southview (123), Northview (137), Start (163), and Springfield (215).
The top three teams and top 12 individuals advance to the regional, including both Perrysburg teams, the BG girls team, and Partin and Novinsky advance for the BG boys.
Regional qualifiers will be in action next Saturday afternoon at the at Hedges-Boyer Park in Tiffin.