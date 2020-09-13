Bowling Green’s Gavin Lammers runs to the finish line to win the inaugural Wildcat Invitational cross country meet hosted by Sylvania Northview on Saturday at Whiteford Valley Golf Course in Ottawa Lake, Michigan. Lammers finished the race with a winning time of 16:08.50. Other top finishers for BG were Elijah Kendrick with a time of 16:18.40, Aaron Partin with a time of 16:49.90 and Thomas Rigel with a finishing time of 17:19.60.
featured
BG’s Lammers wins Wildcat Invitational
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Special Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Elmwood student leads with empathy
- Professors doubt BGSU numbers; administration says it’s committed to science
- ‘Unwelcome guests:” BG schools adjust technology to keep outsiders out
- Franklin E. Cotterman
- BG councilman joins in concerns about BGSU virus numbers
- BG man hits pole, cited for OVI, endangering children
- Area football scores
- BGSU starts randomized surveillance testing