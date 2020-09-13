BG Cross Country Sarah Davis

Bowling Green’s Sarah Davis runs to the finish line during the inaugural Wildcat Invitational cross country meet hosted by Sylvania Northview Saturday at Whiteford Valley Golf Course in Ottawa Lake, Michigan. Davis finished the race in 19th place with a time of 21:06.70. Other finishers for BG were Olivia Zmarzly with a time of 22:17.20 and Hannah Judson with a finishing time of 23:03.00.

 Photo by Scott W. Grau/Sentinel-Tribune

Bowling Green’s Gavin Lammers runs to the finish line to win the inaugural Wildcat Invitational cross country meet hosted by Sylvania Northview on Saturday at Whiteford Valley Golf Course in Ottawa Lake, Michigan. Lammers finished the race with a winning time of 16:08.50. Other top finishers for BG were Elijah Kendrick with a time of 16:18.40, Aaron Partin with a time of 16:49.90 and Thomas Rigel with a finishing time of 17:19.60.

