The Toledo Junior Golf Association held the two-day City of Toledo Championship at Ottawa Park on Wednesday and Detwiler Golf Club on Thursday.
Boys 16-18
Max Leppelmeier, 2021, Wauseon 73-72–145 •
Mason Deal, 2022, Perrysburg 74-71—145
Danny Greenhill, 2021, Elmore 73-73–146
• Playoff Winner-7 playoff holes
Girls 16-18
Macy Hanus, 2020, Bowling Green 68-71—139
Paige Zolciak, 2020, Perrysburg 73-77—150
Sydney Deal, 2024, Perrysburg 79-75—154
Boys 14-15
Myles Murphy, 2024, Maumee 74-77—151
Micaiah Sutton, 2023, Toledo 78-75—153
Eddie Griffin, 2023, Ottawa Hills 76-78—154
Girls 14-15
Emma Myers, 2025, Toledo 92-102—194
Marla Shern, 2023, Holland 100-96—196
Kenzie Schroeder, 2023, Hicksville 98-100—198
Sophia Antypas, 2024, Lambertville, Michigan 99-99—198
Boys 10-13
Josh Weisenburger, 2025, Perrysburg 37-42—79
Cooper Friedman, 2028, Ottawa Hills 39-42—81
Carson Bruning, 2025, Maumee 42-43—85
Girls 10-13
Katelyn Feldmann, 2029, Temperance, Michigan 81-40—121