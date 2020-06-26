Macy Hanus

File. BG's Macy Hanus chips the ball at Stone Ridge Golf Club last season.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

The Toledo Junior Golf Association held the two-day City of Toledo Championship at Ottawa Park on Wednesday and Detwiler Golf Club on Thursday.

Boys 16-18

Max Leppelmeier, 2021, Wauseon 73-72–145 •

Mason Deal, 2022, Perrysburg 74-71—145

Danny Greenhill, 2021, Elmore 73-73–146

• Playoff Winner-7 playoff holes

Girls 16-18

Macy Hanus, 2020, Bowling Green 68-71—139

Paige Zolciak, 2020, Perrysburg 73-77—150

Sydney Deal, 2024, Perrysburg 79-75—154

Boys 14-15

Myles Murphy, 2024, Maumee 74-77—151

Micaiah Sutton, 2023, Toledo 78-75—153

Eddie Griffin, 2023, Ottawa Hills 76-78—154

Girls 14-15

Emma Myers, 2025, Toledo 92-102—194

Marla Shern, 2023, Holland 100-96—196

Kenzie Schroeder, 2023, Hicksville 98-100—198

Sophia Antypas, 2024, Lambertville, Michigan 99-99—198

Boys 10-13

Josh Weisenburger, 2025, Perrysburg 37-42—79

Cooper Friedman, 2028, Ottawa Hills 39-42—81

Carson Bruning, 2025, Maumee 42-43—85

Girls 10-13

Katelyn Feldmann, 2029, Temperance, Michigan 81-40—121

