Bowling Green’s Lexi Fleming is one of 25 basketball players across the nation to be named a semifinalist for the World Exposure Report NCAA Division-I Freshman of the Year. The announcement was made Monday.
Fleming is the lone Mid-American Conference player on the list.
Fleming has started all 21 games and has helped lead one of the top turnarounds in college basketball this season. She is the leading scorer on a BGSU team that clinched the Mid-American Conference regular-season championship over the weekend, with 17.5 points per game, and the guard also has 4.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.6 steals per contest.
Fleming has scored in double digits in 20 of this season’s 21 games, with eight games of 20 points or more. As of Friday, Fleming led all MAC freshmen in no fewer than 15 statistical categories, and she ranked among the top-seven freshmen in the nation in nine of those categories.
The World Exposure Report Freshman-of-the-Year list will be narrowed to 10 finalists on March 15, before the winner is announced on April 9.