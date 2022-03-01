Bowling Green senior Cameron Deiter has been chosen the Northern Lakes League Wrestler of the Year.
Deiter, the NLL 126-pound champion, is 26-1 heading into this weekend’s Division I district tournament.
Deiter is an All-NLL first team selection, joined by BG junior Dominick Burch (285-pound class).
Perrysburg won the NLL meet, scoring 267 points to defeat second place Napoleon (211), Anthony Wayne (174), BG (120½), Sylvania Northview (45½), Sylvania Southview (39), Springfield (21) and Maumee (18).
The Yellow Jackets have 10 first team all-league selections, including four seniors — Allenson Denkins (132), Joey Blaze (144), Noah Ewen (157), and Jackson Hawker (175).
Other Perrysburg first team selections include juniors Ryan Avalos (120), Wynton Denkins (144), Myles Takats (165) and Nicholas Hartzell (190) and freshmen Cole Evans (106) and Marcus Blaze (113).
The other two first team All-NLL slots were filled by Anthony Wayne senior Parker Frederick (138) and junior Jack Behnfeldt (215).
BG junior Michael Kinzel (157) is second team. BG and Perrysburg had three wrestlers each on the third team.
BG third team selections are senior Daniel Castro (113), junior Daniel Fields (144) and senior Matthew Fallis (175).
Perrysburg third team selections include Nicholas You (126), junior Devon Ward (138) and junior Cohen Thistlethwaite (215).