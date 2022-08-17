In his first season, Bowling Green football coach Josh Wade learned a lot from a 2-8 season that included a 2-5 finish in the Northern Lakes League.
Wade is feeling a lot better about the way things are going this year, his second season.
“I like it. Last year was fast and furious in terms of when I got here and getting to know the kids and putting in our systems,” Wade said. “It was pretty fast, and the season went pretty quickly. I know we struggled a lot, but I mean looking back at it we were real young in some really key positions.”
Wade has a 40-man roster that includes 22 seniors and 20 returning lettermen. He has seven starters back on each side of the ball and they are bringing a sense of optimism.
“Coming into this year, we’ve got over 20 seniors, so our expectations are pretty high, so we are going to rely on those seniors and their leadership,” Wade said.
“A lot of them played a lot of snaps for us last year, so we’re hoping that is going to translate to some experience on the positive side for us and the goal is for us to win every Friday night. We’re excited for the opportunity, for sure.”
Taking snaps and leading Wade’s pistol option offense will be the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Brandt, a senior who will also play wide receiver, and 6-1, 190-pound senior Kadin Shank.
Brandt was a second team All-NLL selection last year, and you may see a rotating QB situation with one in to pass, one to run, depending on the situation. They both went through the gauntlet last year.
“Again, it is experience,” Wade said. “There were times when Kadin struggled, but you are not going to really learn it unless you go through it.
“The progress that I’ve seen, and it is not only him, but the guys who have come back into positions that they are in, and the experience that they’ve gained and how they are using it for positive things.
“Before we even started August, we were way far ahead playbook wise than even where we were a year ago, halfway through the year,” Wade said. “So, it is the amount of stuff the kids retained, and we’ve worked hard in the weight room and all of that.”
He said he sees a confidence in his players he did not see last year.
“Then again, I think the game has slowed down for a lot of kids, Kadin being one of them,” Wade said. “He’s seeing the field, knowing where you are looking even when you feel some pressure, he knows where the play is supposed to develop and it’s starting to translate.
“In practice it is one thing, and we’ll find out once we start scrimmaging, but I have the confidence in our guys. I like where we are at.”
Shank will have Brandt to throw to, but also will have 5-10, 210-pound senior Michael Kisor, a third team All-NLL selection.
Add to the skilled player list 6-3, 220-pound senior slot receiver Ashton Studer, 5-7, 165-pound sophomore running back Ja’ceous Shannon, and 5-8, 185-pound junior running back Peyton Harris, and it could mean more completed passes.
“We’ve adjusted a couple things on offense and having some skilled guys outside to throw the ball, too, is going to help,” Wade said. “Those quicker routes are going to be open faster than what we’ve had in the past or anything like that.”
The line on both sides of the ball is anchored by 5-9, 225-pound senior Justin Becker and 6-4, 265-pound senior Dominic Burch.
“I think we’re projecting to start five seniors up front, so some experience is going to help,” Wade said.
On defense, Studer will be at defensive end, Kisor will be at linebacker, and Brandt, Shank, Shannon and Harris are in the defensive backfield heading up a 4-3 scheme, trying to stop the best offenses in the NLL.
“Every week it is the NLL. Every week it is a good game, and the opponent is tough,” Wade said. “I think we can be up there and compete with them week in and week out.
“Our defensive coordinator and I have been talking over the winter that it starts up front. Our guys have to be physical up front, but we’ve got a lot of experience coming back not only up front, but on the back end as well.”