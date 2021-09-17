Bowling Green led 2-0 in sets and had Springfield down to match point in the third set when the Blue Devils’ 5-foot-10 sophomore opposite hitter Gretchen Sigman turned it on.
Behind Sigman, visiting Springfield rallied to defeat the Bobcats 15-25, 18-25, 29-27, 25-17, 15-11 in a Northern Lakes League contest Thursday night.
The Blue Devils improved to 3-3 overall and 2-1 in the NLL, while the Bobcats fell to 4-6 and 2-4.
Sigman recorded nine kills in the third set and finished with a game-high 23 kills, four blocks and an ace. She only had six kills after the first two sets.
“I think Gretchen kind of turned it on and we couldn’t really shut her down,” said BG assistant coach Jeremy Koehler, who head coach Deborah Mathias refers to as co-coach and asked to speak for her.
“We were struggling to get touches on the block. We were struggling to pick her up on defense. I think she just took advantage of the system, and she ran her game,” Koehler said about Sigman.
“She got out of the back row quite a bit, she was swinging on the right side quite a bit and we just could not really slow her down.”
Springfield coach McKenna Reitz said it took time for Sigman to get her head straight.
“She stopped thinking. She was overanalyzing everything and she just played, and that’s what we practice so you can think when it comes to game time it’s just about playing, and she finally turned it on,” Reitz said.
The Blue Devils only have six games in, and their effort to make up games has been a bit overwhelming, Reitz said. But they found a second wind beginning in the third set.
“Getting down 0-2 and especially playing like that in the first two it is the most frustrating thing to do in the game of volleyball,” Reitz said.
“This is our fourth match this week in volleyball — we’ve had to make up a lot of games because of quarantine and they are exhausted, but I told them they had to leave everything on the court. We’ve been working too hard this week to just walk out like that and I’m just so proud of them.”
Koehler was impressed with the way his Bobcats played in the first two sets. The 10-point first set win concluded with a block scored by BG 5-7 sophomore Kate Suter and 5-8 freshman Madison Cowan had six kills.
In the second set, BG opened a 17-8 win and cruised to a seven-point victory, closed out on a kill by Cowan. Five-foot-8 sophomore Allison Fry and Cowan had three kills apiece.
“I think we have a good team, we have a scrappy team, and we have a very young team, and they are starting to figure it out together,” Koehler said. “They are starting to come together as a group collectively.”
In a back-and-forth third set, BG led 25-24 and had a chance to close out the match in straight sets when a kill by Springfield sophomore outside hitter Alison Wingate evened everything up again.
Six points later, an ace by Wingate gave the Blue Devils the two-point win, and suddenly the momentum changed. From there on out, it was Sigman showing off her power and accuracy on the kill.
One advantage Springfield has is height — 6-2 sophomore outside hitter Becca Dauer had three kills and a block and 6-1 setter Corrie Brown had eight kills and five aces. BG has no one taller than 5-10.
“We were at a little bit of a height disadvantage but what we lack in height we have in heart,” Koehler said.
Sophie Twigg, a 5-8 senior, led BG with 18 kills, four aces and a block, Cowan finished with 17 kills and 5-6 sophomore Macyn Dean-Scheele had 10 kills and a block.
Francesca Meek, a 5-7 junior, also had four aces for the Bobcats.
For the Blue Devils, Wingate finished with 14 kills, two blocks and an ace and 5-8 senior outside hitter Devyn Baillie had nine kills.