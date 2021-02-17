CLEVELAND - The Mid-American Conference is adjusting its men's basketball schedule for the 2020-21 season due to the pandemic. The following games have been moved:
Ohio at Bowling Green, from Saturday to March 5 at 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Eastern Michigan, from Feb. 2 to Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Western Michigan at Ball State, from Jan. 5 to Sunday at 7 p.m.
Miami at Central Michigan, from Jan. 2 to Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Buffalo at Northern Illinois, from Jan. 23 to Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Akron at Ohio, from Feb. 9 to Tuesday at TBD
Kent State at Ball State, from Jan. 26 to Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Miami at Western Michigan, from Jan. 16 to Thursday at noon
Central Michigan at Buffalo, from Jan. 26 to Thursday at 2 p.m.
Eastern Michigan at Ohio, from Feb. 6 to Thursday at TBD