NAPOLEON — Perrysburg boys and girls track and field each took second place in the NLL Championship which finished on Friday. The Bowling Green High School boys took fourth while the Bobcat girls took sixth.
The Anthony Wayne girls took home first place with a score of 176.50 over Perrysburg’s score of 142.50. The Sylvania Northview boys got first place with a score of 133.50 over Perrysburg’s score of 127. The Bowling Green boys scored 80.50 while the Bobcat girls had 46.
The Perrysburg boys saw five individual winners while the girls had two. The Bowling Green boys netted one first-place finish.
The Yellow Jacket girls shined early in the meet as in the 800 Meter Run, Madison Wagner took first place with a time of 2:21.49 while teammate Brooke Daudelin finished just behind her in second place with a time of 2:21.99.
The other individual win for the Yellow Jacket girls was sophomore Adele Francis, who took home first in the long jump with a distance of 17-02.75.
The Perrysburg boys had their own first and second finishers in the same event as Dylan Ball took first in the 400 Meter Dash with a time of 51.08 while Benjamin Keller took second with a time of 51.22.
Bowling Green and Perrysburg’s distance runners battled it out throughout the competition, with Elijah Kendrick getting the upper hand on Marc Baroncini in the 1600 Meter Run, finishing first with a time of 4:21.95. Baroncini finished second with a time of 4:23.22.
Baroncini bounced back, winning the 3200 Meter Run with a time of 9:30.73 over second-place finisher BGHS’s Gavin Lammers who had a time of 9:51.10.
The two teams schools battled it out one more time in the 4x800 Relay. Bowling Green’s Lammers, Kendrick, Aaron Partin and Jackson Krueger took second with a time of 8:10.89. Perrysburg’s Kieffer Doore, Joaquin Lin, Nathan Wiley and Keller were third with a time of 8:15.08.
The Yellow Jackets also went on to win the 110 Meter hurdles with Ethan Timm finishing with a time of 16.05. They also took first in the pole vault with Carson McNulty winning with a vault of 12-06.00. BGHS’s Thomas Rigel finished in second with a vault of 12-00.00.
Perrysburg’s last winner came in a throwing event with Josiah Brown winning the shotput with a distance of 47-11.50.
Other Perrysburg second-place finishers include Anna Dalton in the Girls 3200 Meter Run; Brooke Daudelin, Madison Wagner, Avary Zeisloft and Ashly Haeft in the Girls 4x800 Meter Relay; Ciara Heslet in the Girls High Jump; Gavin Lanno, Timm, Aiden Owens and Dylan Ball in the Boys 4x200 Meter Relay; and Ball, Kieffer Doore, Joaquin Lin and Benjamin Keller in the Boys 4x400 Meter Relay.
Bowling Green’s other second-place finishers include Emily King, Bella Roach, Maddy Adams and Hannah Wagner in the Girls 4x100 Meter Relay and Kadin Shank in the Boys 300 Meter Hurdles.
Both teams will now gear up for the district meets. Perrysburg’s meet will be Wednesday-Friday at St. Francis DeSales High School in Toledo. Bowling Green’s meet will be Thursday-Saturday at Findlay High School. The top four boys and girls finishers in each event will qualify for the regional meet in Amherst.