Bowling Green head coach Marshall Headley had no idea what his team was going to look like Monday night after a two-week break related to coronavirus issues.
Two practices were all his team had to prepare before facing previously undefeated Eastwood.
The absence showed early on as the Eagles jumped out to a 9-1 run beginning the game.
“We just started out sluggish, and I thought we might,” Headley said.
The Bobcats finished better than they started, with sophomore guard Brock Hastings hitting the game-winning three with four seconds remaining, downing previously undefeated Eastwood 51-48.
“We have a lot of good shooters but he’s probably our best shooter. He’s not afraid to shoot the ball,” Headley said.
Hastings finished with eight, and accounted for six of the team’s 10 points in the fourth quarter.
After the early lead by the Eagles, the Bobcats countered with a 21-4 run spanning more than 10 minutes during the first half.
“We wanted to slow the game down, but we had some opportunities to push the ball and got some easy buckets,” Headley said.
Bowling Green picked up where they left off in the first half by beginning the second half on a 9-0 run. Junior Ryan Jackson helped lead the charge, tallying seven second half points. Eastwood responded with their own 15-0 run, cutting the lead to 35-34.
Stepping up for the Eagles’ was senior guard Isaac Badenhop, whose 3-pointer, with 1:32 left in the third quarter, cut the lead to three as part of the second half run. Badenhop finished as the leading scorer in the game with 18.
Kaleb Gerken turned out another terrific performance in the Bobcat win, finishing as the leading scorer for Bowling Green with 17 points, including 14 in the first half. Gerken also snagged several key rebounds while playing with four personal fouls.
“Kaleb is turning into a great rebounder. He did a really good job defending, and that’s a testament to him,” Headley said.
The game was tied at three separate points with less than five minutes to play.
A Case Boos field goal with 2:23 left reclaimed the lead for Eastwood for the first time since the 7:34 mark of the second quarter.
“Those are fun games to be in. We have several guys who have been in those (late-game) situations. We expect them to rise up in those situations. They did a good job,” Headley said.
A Jackson 2-pointer with 40 seconds left set the stage for Hastings’ final shot.
A missed opportunity by the Eagles gave Bowling Green the ball and a timeout with 13.1 seconds on the clock.
“He’s not afraid to shoot the ball. We knew we were going to set him up at the end,” Headley said.
The Bobcats improve to 2-2 on the season, while Eastwood drops to 3-1.