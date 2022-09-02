Anthony Wayne 8, Bowling Green 1
At Bobcat Stadium Wednesday, the Anthony Wayne girls soccer team defeated Bowling Green in both teams’ Northern Lakes League opener.
“It was a tough one, but I thought we played great. We fought really hard and never gave up,” BG coach Erika Kimple said.
For BG, Macy Ash scored on a penalty after Sydney Maas drew the foul. Goalkeeper Ella Billiot had 21 saves.
The Generals improve to 4-0-2 and the Bobcats fall to 1-3.
Eastwood 219, Lake 233
WOODVILLE — Lake golfer Sarah Patrick was medalist with a 46, but Eastwood girls golfers defeated the Flyers, 219-233 Wednesday at Hidden Hills Golf Club.
Eastwood golfers were Mallory Kramer (48), Mariah Hahn (52), Ella Speck (54) and Evie Hall (65).
Lake golfers were Abby Loving (58), Grace Collins (61) and Addison Schultz (68).
Rossford 198, Swanton 266
PERRYSBURG — At Crosswinds Golf Course Wednesday, Haley Hogan shot a 41 as Rossford defeated Swanton 198-266 in a girls match.
For the Bulldogs, Alex Spears shot 48, Jadyn Durfey shot 53, and Serenidy Wertz shot 56.
Bowling Green 4, Maumee Valley 1
TOLEDO — Bowling Green girls tennis improved to 9-2 by defeating host Maumee Valley, 4-1, in a non-league match Wednesday.
In singles, Libby Barnett (BG) defeated Sofia Avram 6-1, 6-1, Julia Barnett (BG) defeated Layan Ridi 6-1,6-2 and Morgan Hirsch (MV) defeated Teeda Cromwell 6-2, 6-4.
In doubles, Audrey Geyman and Hannah Mathey (BG) defeated Inaan Zafar and Shriste Baskava 6-2, 6-2 and Audra Hammer and Audrey Nester (BG) defeated Madelini Williams and Layaway Gokula 6-0, 6-0.