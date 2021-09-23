If it weren’t for a monsoon in Bowling Green Wednesday night, the Bobcats may have had a better chance to take advantage of scoring opportunities in a girls soccer game.
Just like in football, where it pays to have a ground game during inclement weather, in soccer it pays to have a team that plays possession well.
Southview passed the ball well during a rainstorm, and it paid off for the Cougars as they earned a 2-0 Northern Lakes League win.
The only thing that might have made it worse was if the game were played on grass instead of BG’s new artificial turf. Either way, BG was able to attack, just not able to score.
“If this was a dry day, we would finish all those opportunities and we don’t kick them right to the goalie,” BG coach Erika Kimple said.
The Cougars improve to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the NLL, while BG falls to 4-4 and 1-3.
In the first half, Southview outshot the Bobcats by just a 9-8 margin. BG junior forward Sydney Mass and freshman forward Ella Koester had two shots on goal apiece.
Southview had high percentage scoring opportunities, too, but the teams played to a scoreless tie after one half. Kimple said her team just needed one to bounce her team’s way.
“So, the thing on a day like this it’s tough for everyone so I told the girls before the game, that in a game like this it’s a game of luck, so you have to give yourself a chance to be lucky,” Kimple said.
In the second half, BG’s luck ran out. The Cougars outshot the Bobcats, 10-3, and it ultimately it paid off for Southview.
Southview sophomore defender Maddie Thompson nailed a 30-yard shot over the head of BG senior goalkeeper Carrina Wiseman-Esparza and under the crossbar for the game’s first goal with 28:07 remaining.
The Cougars scored their second goal off a set piece — their seventh corner kick of the game.
Lindsay Chopp, a sophomore defender, one-timed the incoming corner kick directly off a bounce and straight into the net, giving the Cougars an insurance goal with 9:50 remaining.
Maas had a chance to get the Bobcats on the board 11 minutes into the second half, but her wide open shot from 15 yards sailed just over the top crossbar.
Maas finished with 10 steals and six shots, including three on goal that were saved by Southview junior goalkeeper Bethany Creighton, who finished with 10 saves and a shutout victory.
For BG, Wiseman-Esparza had 15 saves plus two Southview shots ricocheted off the crossbar, including one by junior midfielder Paige Brown that nearly found its way into the net in the first half.
Southview coach Majd Ali said his team’s possession game was by design.
Brown, Chopp, Thompson, freshman midfielder Rylee Shinaver and junior defender Bella Brighty were efficient at playing keep away from BG at midfield, which kept down the Bobcats’ scoring chances.
The Cougars continued their possession game in the second half but pushed forward more to get their two goals.
“It’s just practice, honestly, and the chemistry is growing with this team,” Ali said. “They are a young team — zero seniors on this team.
“They are very young, very supportive of each other and they just stayed calm in the second half. The first half it was just a little bit trying to get used to this field, trying to get used to this weather. The second half they played much better,” Ali continued.
Kimple liked the fight she saw in her girls.
“They are definitely more of a possession team than we are, which is great. There is nothing wrong with that,” Kimple said. “But we had the better effort, the aggression and the desire. I think we came out with that. They finished some good chances up front, but I think even being down by two we just never gave up and we never stopped fighting no matter what.”