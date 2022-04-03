TOLEDO ST. JOHN’S 16, BOWLING GREEN 5
Toledo St. John’s boys lacrosse team improved to 4-1 with a 16-5 victory over Bowling Green at Bobcat Stadium Saturday.
For BG, Evan Brandt and Reece Rath scored two goals apiece and Michael Kisor added one. Kisor had two assists and Ethan Helvoigt had one.
In goal, Hunter Sockman and David Meyer had four saves each for the Bobcats, which fall to 2-2.
Brandt and Rath led BG with six shots each, Helvoigt and Sean Gollehon had three ground balls apiece.
BG coach Connor Rogowski said, “It was a tough one, but they are a very good team.” The Titans won 17 of 23 draws, not giving the Bobcats many chances at offense.
CLAY 5, BOWLING GREEN 0
OREGON — Clay defeated Bowling Green, 5-0, in a non-league tennis match Saturday.
In first singles, Clay senior Will Horvath defeated Mathias Drumm, 6-1,6-1. In second singles, Cody Keller (Clay) defeated Aaron Hershberger (BG), 6-4,6-3. In third singles, Eric Donofno (Clay) defeated Dave Tyson (BG), 6-0,6-1.
In first doubles, Kurt Wells and Jason O’Connor (Clay) defeated Theo Bock and Jonas Kendrick (BG), 3-6,6-3,1-0 (8), and in second doubles, Chantah Chantakham and Caleb Bench (Clay) defeated Paul Gou and Jason Lin (BG), 6-1, 6-1.
OTSEGO 9, PATRICK HENRY 4
TONTOGANY — Devin Coon went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Chase Helberg went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run as Otsego defeated Patrick Henry, 9-4, in non-league baseball Saturday.
The Patriots opened scoring with two runs in the top of the first, but the Knights matched the Patriots with two runs in the bottom half.
Otsego then added a single run in the third to take the lead and three runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings to pull away. Gabe Kelly was the winning pitcher for the Knights.
EASTWOOD 11, TIFFIN CALVERT 1
PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood improved to 3-0 with a five-inning mercy-ruled 11-1 victory over visiting Tiffin Calvert Saturday.
All three Eastwood wins have been won by mercy rule, and so far, the Eagles have outscored three opponents by a combined 35-2 in 15 innings of baseball.
Eastwood senior Andrew Arntson got his second home of the season and went 2-for-3, scoring twice. Tristan Schuerman was also 2-for-3 and scored twice, and Case Boos went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
After a scoreless first inning, Eastwood scored four runs in the second, added two in the third, fourth and fifth and a single run in the sixth.
Eastwood outhit Calvert 10-3 and took advantage of two Calvert errors. Ethan Rapp was the winning pitcher.
LAKE 8, OAK HARBOR 0
MILLBURY — Three Lake pitchers combined to pitch a two-hit shutout in an 8-0 non-league win over Oak Harbor Friday. The Flyers improve to 2-1.
Drew Tajblik started on the mound, striking out four, walking one and allowing two hits and no runs over five innings while earning the win.
Matt Perry and Conner Moore closed, with Moore striking out one and walking one without allowing a hit or run over two innings.
Michael Tolles led Lake at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and Cam Hoffman was 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs.
Moore and Richie Hayward both doubled for the Flyers, and Tajblik, Perry and Keagon Henry had base hits.
The Flyers also had five stolen bases and two Lake batters were hit by a pitch. They scored one run in the second, two in the third, added another in the fourth and busted open for four runs in the sixth inning.
PERRYSBURG 9, WHITMER 1
PERRYSBURG — Three Perrysburg pitchers held Whitmer to four hits as the Yellow Jackets downed the Panthers, 9-1, in baseball action Friday.
Junior T.J. Takats started, striking out four, walking five, and allowing one hit and no runs over three innings.
Over the next three innings, Perrysburg sophomore Matt Hubbard struck out four, walked one, allowed two hits and one run.
Perrysburg senior Will Rettig closed in the seventh, striking out two and allowing one hit while holding the Panthers scoreless.
Meanwhile, the Perrysburg offense scored two runs in the first inning, three in fifth, and added four more in the sixth.
Senior Ryan Thompson was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Takats was 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs.
Junior Connor Walendzak and senior Ben Robeson both had three-baggers.
PERRYSBURG 20, TOLEDO NOTRE DAME 0
PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg scored 13 runs in the third inning and added six more in the fourth to rout visiting Notre Dame Academy, 20-0, in prep softball Friday.
Freshman Lily Hinkleman homered, and freshman Riley Doria and sophomore Ella Leonard tripled to lead Perrysburg’s 15-hit attack.
Doria, junior Cassie Plummer and sophomores Lindsay Hubaker, Paige Riney and Jess Miller doubled for the Yellow Jackets.
Leonard was 3-for-5 with an RBI, Miller 3-for-4 with an RBI, Hinkleman 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Doria and Plummer were both 2-for-3 with four RBIs apiece, and Riney was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
In the circle, Perrysburg sophomore Maison Gerrard went the distance, striking out seven, walking none, and allowing three hits.
The Jackets were led entirely by underclassmen — there is not one senior on the varsity roster.
OAK HARBOR 14, LAKE 3
MILLBURY — Oak Harbor belted out 12 hits and took advantage of three Lake errors and four walks in a 14-3 softball win over the Flyers Friday.
Lake had six hits as senior Chelsea Wood went 2-for-3 with a double. Senior Abbie Rymers went 2-for-3 and junior Jessie Materni and freshman Addison Boehm had base hits.
Freshman Kali Bedford started in the circle for the Flyers, but of nine runs scored against her through four innings, only four were earned.
Freshman Sarah Patrick pitched an inning, but of five runs scored on her only two were earned.
EASTWOOD SWEEPS LIBERTY-BENTON RELAYS
FINDLAY — Eastwood swept the boys and girls Liberty Benton Relays meet Saturday.
In the boys meet, Eastwood scored 101, followed by Toledo Whitmer (96), Van Buren (58), Bowling Green (48), Liberty-Benton (44), Bluffton (44), Liberty Center (31) and Bryan (12).
Eastwood’s 4x800 meter relay team, Cory Jay, Devin Good, Xander Ramsey and Hayden Hoelter, finished first in 8:49.08, defeating a second place L-B team (8:50.22).
Eastwood’s 4x400 relay team, Noah Smith, Jake Limes, Caleb Souder and Noah Haar, won in 3:38.63, over a second faster than VB (3:39.88).
Eastwood’s 804 freshman sprint medley team of Jesse Poiry, Kevin Lewis, Andre Lewis and Dayquan Oliver won in 1:44.08 to defeat Bluffton (1:48.08).
Jacob Meyer cleared 6 feet, 2 inches to win the high jump. Bluffton’s Wyatt Lovell (5-10) was second.
The Bowling Green boys 4x800 meter relay team finished first, outracing a Whitmer team 20:21.1 to 20.36.5. Running for the Bobcats were Garrett Bateson, Aaron Partin, Erek Kendrick and Aidan Novinsky.
In the girls meet, Eastwood scored 103 to outdistance L-B (96), Liberty Center (92), Bowling Green (52), Whitmer (33), Van Buren (29), Bryan (16) and Bluffton (13).
The Eastwood 4x100 shuttle hurdle relay team of Reilly Might, Aubrey Haas, Mallory Sandberg and Jordan Jensen finished in 1:12.28 to defeat a second-place team from L-B (1:12.56) by a split second.
Eastwood girls also won the 804 freshmen sprint medley as Bella Provo, Sandberg, Kyrie Henline and Lilly Muholland finished in 2:06.07 to defeat VB (2:10.31).
Eastwood pole vaulter Julia Sabo won her event, clearing 10 feet to easily outdistance second place Calla Oekrug (8 feet, 6 inches) of Liberty Center.
Eastwood’s thrower Ava Kiefer won the shot put, throwing 38-2½ to outdistance second place Alyssa Geisige (34 feet), also of Liberty Center.
BG’s Emily King won the long jump, leaping 15-4 to outdistance second place Emma Hooper (14-7¼) of Liberty-Benton.
LAKE WINS MAUMEE INVITATIONAL RELAYS
MAUMEE — The Lake girls track team took first place at the Maumee Invitational Relays, held at Kazmaier Stadium Thursday.
Lake scored 77 points to outdistance second place Toledo Notre Dame (65), Toledo Central Catholic (54), Sylvania Southview (52), Maumee (51), Toledo Scott (27), Cardinal Stritch (12) and Toledo Bowsher (7).
The Lake boys finished as runner-up, getting outscored by Maumee, 89-82. Bowsher (60) was third, followed by Southview (50), Central (48), Scott (33) and Stritch (6).