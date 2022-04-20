SYLVANIA NORTHVIEW 6, BOWLING GREEN 5
SYLVANIA — At Cat Stadium, Bowling Green boys lacrosse came up just short after trailing 6-1 at halftime.
BG coach Connor Rogowski said “great defensive pressure” in the second half almost resulted in a “great comeback” as the Bobcats held the Wildcats scoreless the final 24 minutes.
With two minutes remaining, BG had made it a one goal game and had a chance to tie.
“We had tons of chances to tie it up but couldn’t complete it,” Rogowski said. “It was a day and night effort by the guys from first half to second half. We’re finding a groove in the team we know we can be.”
Evan Brandt led BG with three goals and Reece Rath and Gavin Sudlow scored one goal apiece.
The Bobcats fall to 4-6 overall and 1-4 in the Northern Lakes League, while Northview improves to 2-9 and gets their first league win in four games.
PERRYSBURG 10, WAUSEON 5
PERRYSBURG — Wauseon led Perrysburg 5-4 until the Yellow Jackets scored three in the bottom of the fifth and added three more in the sixth to win 10-6 in non-league baseball at Jim Leyland Field Tuesday.
Perrysburg junior first baseman T.J. Takats was 2-for-3 with a home run to lead a nine-hit attack.
Junior Matt Gast was 2-for-3 with a double, Ben Robeson was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Ryan Thompson belted a triple with three RBIs.
Connor Walendzak and Max Heltzel had base hits for the Jackets, Thompson and Robeson had sacrifice flies, and the Yellow Jackets stole five bases, including two by Kanyon Gagich.
Gast started on the mound, striking out one, walking two and allowing four hits and five runs, but only two were earned as the Jackets committed two errors.
Connor Trczinski got the win after pitching two innings of middle relief, striking out two, walking one and allowing one hit and no runs.
Nick Hartzell closed, striking out three, walking one, and allowing two hits and no runs over two innings.
OTSEGO 3, ELMWOOD 2
TONTOGANY — Otsego scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning and then held on behind the pitching of senior Joseph Dzierwa to defeat Elmwood, 3-2, in a Northern Buckeye Conference baseball game Tuesday.
The Royals got on the board with a run in the top of the first, and Elmwood added another run in the fourth. Dzierwa held Elmwood to one hit on his way to getting the win.
Elmwood pitcher Andrew Holland held the Knights to four hits, and the Royals had two errors to Otsego’s three.
Jared Crozier led Otsego at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs.
OTSEGO 10, TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC 2
TOLEDO — Otsego pitcher Lexi North struck out 13 as the Knights routed Toledo Central Catholic, 10-2, in non-league softball at the Mercy Softball Field Tuesday.
In six innings in the circle, North walked just one, allowed two hits and no earned runs. Riley Rowe closed in the seventh, striking out one and allowing no hits or runs.
At the plate, North was 4-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs, and Summer Berry and Ashtyn Gregory were both 2-for-4. Berry also had four stolen bases.
Makayla Dingledine and Kiana Dingledine were both 2-for-5, and Evelyn Rider had a base hit for the Knights.
BOWLING GREEN 4, NAPOLEON 1
NAPOLEON — Bowling Green tennis took two of three singles matches and won both doubles matches during a 4-1 Northern Lakes League victory at Napoleon Tuesday.
In first singles, BG’s Mathias Drumm defeated Napoleon’s Nick Bunke, 6-2,6-0, and in second singles the Bobcats’ Aaron Hershberger defeated Lathen Shank, 6-0,6-0.
In first doubles, BG’s Theo Bock and Jonas Kendrick downed William Carlsson and Mason Peckinpaugh, 7-6(4), 6-4.
In second doubles, Bobcats Paul Guo and Jason Lin defeated Joe Stevens and Jacob Hull, 6-1, 6-1.
The only BG loss came at third singles, where Dave Tyson fell in three sets, 3-6, 7-5, 7-5 to Alex Gyde. BG coach Andy Drumm said Tyson gave it a fight to the end after taking the first set.
“In the second Tyson was ahead 5-4 and had four match points which he couldn’t convert. He lost the next three games and lost the set,” coach Drumm said.
“Tyson again jumped out to a lead in the third set, 5-4, and had two more match points which he couldn’t convert.
“Gyde came back again and went up 6-5. In the ultimate game, Gyde had five match points before he was finally able to convert and win his match, 7-5.”
PERRYSBURG 5, SPRINGFIELD 0
PERRYSBURG — At Rotary Community Park, Perrysburg swept Springfield, 5-0, in Northern Lakes League boys tennis Tuesday, sweeping every set and winning in total games, 60-9.
At first singles, Perrysburg’s Mason Deal defeated Springfield’s Max Kufner, 6-0, 6-2.
At second singles, Matthew Wiley defeated Tim Cox, 6-3, 6-0, and at third singles, Sydney Deal defeated Evan Hayward, 6-1, 6-1.
In first doubles, Nick Barry and Niranjan Bhagwat defeated ben Cubberly and Sam Cubberly, 6-0, 6-0
In second doubles, Aiden Bielefeld and Jevin Mullins defeated Jacob White and Patrick Kovack, 6-2,6-0.
OTSEGO 82½, GENOA 78, ELMWOOD 14½
TONTOGANY — Otsego won a Northern Buckeye Conference boys track tri-meet Tuesday, edging Genoa by 4½ points.
Otsego’s Nathan Snyder won the 100-meter dash in 11.37 seconds and Cooper Kempf won the 400 in 55.2 seconds.
Otsego’s Nathan Strahm won the 800 in 2:12.71, Joseph Brewster won the 1600 (5:02.36), Donovan Ellis won the 110 hurdles (16.58) and Jack Simpson won the 300 hurdles (45.93) for the Knights.
The Otsego 4x100 relay team of Ellis, Snyder, Dakota Keifer, and Tyler Michael won in 46.27 seconds.
The Knights’ 4x800 team of Strahm, Brandon Serrato, Wesley Kellermeier and Jack Seeger won in 9:15.52. Keiffer won the pole vault, clearing 12 feet, 6 inches.
Elmwood had one winner—Jackson Childress won the discus with a toss of 139-7.
OTSEGO 82, GENOA 55, ELMWOOD 28
TONTOGANY — The Otsego girls track team won a Northern Buckeye Conference tri-meet Tuesday against Genoa and Elmwood.
For the Knights, Abigail Eberly won the 100-meter dash in 12.94 seconds and the 200-meter dash in 28.88.
Otsego’s Emily Genson won the 800 (2:46.98), Sophie Dimick won the 1600 (6:29.07), Kaitlin Gardner won the 100-meter hurdles (17.61), and Faith Keifer won the 300 hurdles in 53 seconds.
Otsego’s 4x100 relay team of Keifer, Gardner, Kaylee Eberly and Abigail Eberly won in 54.53 seconds.
Otsego’s 4x400 team of Keifer, Genson, Dimick and Celeste Ellerbrock won in 4:45.58. The 4x800 relay team of Genson, Dimick, Ellerbrock and Ashley Brinkman won in 11:29.91.
Otsego’s Addyson Limes won the pole vault, clearing 8 feet and the Knights’ Brooke Simon won the shot put with a toss of 34 feet, 3½ inches.
Elmwood’s Anna Barber won the discus with a toss of 120-6.