BG Ice Cats win regional hockey tourney - Sentinel-Tribune: Sports

Ice Cats 2019

BG Ice Cats win regional hockey tourney

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, December 19, 2019 8:39 am

BG Ice Cats win regional hockey tourney

The Bowling Green PeeWee Ice Cats competed in and won the Fort Wayne Regional Silver Sticks Tournament last weekend.

The victory guarantees the Ice Cats a spot in the International Silver Sticks tournament in Port Huron, Michigan, in January.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

Posted in on Thursday, December 19, 2019 8:39 am.

Recommended

Submit your sports news!

Submit your sports news!

Send in your local sports stories, info and results here!

Submit sports news

Popular Facebook Activity

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]