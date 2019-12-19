BG Ice Cats win regional hockey tourney

The Bowling Green PeeWee Ice Cats competed in and won the Fort Wayne Regional Silver Sticks Tournament last weekend.
The victory guarantees the Ice Cats a spot in the International Silver Sticks tournament in Port Huron, Michigan, in January.
Posted: Thursday, December 19, 2019 8:39 am
