Leading most of the game but never able to pull away, Bowling Green boys basketball was able to hold off and defeat Springfield 51-46 Saturday night.
The game was their first NLL contest of the season and the Bobcats start out 1-0 in league play while they move to 4-6 overall.
The Bobcats were led on the night by their big men down low in seniors Kaleb Gerken and Ty Sayen. Gerken scored a game high 21 points and led the team in rebounds with seven. Sayen added 11 points, six rebounds and three assists.
“Kaleb and Ty did a really good job down low for us. We knew we had an advantage down there and Kaleb has done a really good job of rebounding the ball for us this year. That continued today,” Bowling Green head coach Mike Vannett said.
The Bobcats led for the entire game except for a short part of the second quarter. They would hold a 36-33 lead at the half over the Blue Devils with seniors Eli Brown, Gerken and Sayen all leading the team with seven points.
Brown was good from the three-point line in the first half, going 2 of 2 from beyond the arc.
The second half would start out great for the Bobcats as they opened the quarter on a 9-0 run and pushed their lead to 12. But back-to-back threes from Springfield with 1:58 left in the quarter forced Vannett to call a timeout.
“They hit two back-to-back three pointers and one was OK, the other one we just had a defensive mistake where we didn’t communicate and that’s the kind of stuff that we don’t handle very well. So we called a timeout, regrouped and they did a good job the rest of the game,” Vannett said.
The run by the Blue Devils would stretch all the way to 11-0, knocking the Bobcat lead to just over a minute left in the third quarter. Bowling Green had a couple of shots fall, but when the buzzer sounded it was a 13-4 run for Springfield to end the quarter, cutting the lead to three.
“We tried to switch defenses on them because we knew that it was only their second game. We tried to switch it up and confuse them a little bit, but credit to them they battled and did a good job,” Vannett said.
The fourth quarter was all Gerken’s, as the 6-foot-5 senior battled continuously under the basket, fighting through contact to score 10 of his 21 points.
This would ultimately give the Bobcats the edge in the game as they would stretch their lead back to nine in the fourth, settling for a five-point win as the final buzzer sounded.
Next up for the Bobcats is a matchup with Cardinal Stritch at Rossford High School on Monday. Varsity is scheduled to tip at 4 p.m. Their next NLL game will be away against Maumee on Friday.
The Bobcats will hope the momentum from their first NLL game tonight will carry over into the week ahead, Vannett said.
“The NLL is wide open. We know Northview and Southview were picked one and two in the league but you don’t even know who is going to play on a night in and night out basis,” he said. “We are going to put our best team on the floor every night and just see what happens.”