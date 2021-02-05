Bowling Green’s volleyball showed a lot of grit and determination Friday against Miami, the preseason favorite to win the Mid-American Conference East Division title.
The RedHawks won the first two sets at the Stroh Center, 25-18, 28-26, and it looked like they would hand the Falcons their first loss of the season.
But BG rallied to win the last three sets, 25-21, 25-16, 15-13, to remain undefeated. The Falcons beat the RedHawks in three sets on Thursday.
“We expected that Miami was going to make adjustments and show up like this. I knew what they did last night (Thursday) wasn’t the Miami team. We were not surprised,” BG head coach Danijela Tomic said. “I am just extremely proud of our women who had grit and resiliency. We didn’t play our best, but we found a way to win.”
In the crucial fifth set, the Falcons jumped out to a 5-0 lead and were up 12-6 before Miami used a 6-1 run to pull within 13-12. The team then traded points, before the Falcons clinched the 15-13 victory.
“It was a struggle, but the credit goes to Miami. They played unbelievable defense. They put so much pressure on our hitters with the blocking,” Tomic said. “I am glad that we went through this experience. We need to learn how to overcome adversity and how to play against tough teams like Miami and we got better tonight for sure.
“If someone is struggling, someone else has to step up and Petra (Indrova) did for us,” Tomic said. “I also thought that Hanna Laube, our setter, her composure through the whole match was outstanding and she helped the team.”
Indrova had career highs with 19 kills and 16 digs while Laube had 53 assists and 13 digs.
“It was definitely teamwork, it showed our grit,” Indrova said. “We were down two sets, but we knew that we not losing this match. We were coming back. We were fighting for every single ball. It showed our unity and that was good.
“I knew all the time that we were going to win,” she continued. “They had a good scout on us, but we were still pushing like we wanted to win. … We were playing to the until the match was over and the last point is down. We were playing for a win.”
NOTES: Also for the Falcons, Katelyn Meyer, an Eastwood graduate, had 16 kills. Julia Walz had 25 digs and Taylor Haberland had 13 digs … Bowling Green improves to 6-0 while Miami falls to 3-3 … It’s BG second five-set victory of the season … The Falcons play at Ball State on Thursday and Friday.