On the Bowling Green State University tennis courts, the Bowling Green High School girls tennis team swept Clay, 5-0, Wednesday. BG is 12-4 for the season.
Despite the sweep, one doubles match had the fans in attendance following every point.
BG coach Andy Drumm said the BG team of Audrey Geyman and Hannah Mathey worked hard to get their No. 1 doubles win over Clay’s Grace Fortier and Rebekah Kolinski, 7-6 (7), 6-2.
“Audrey Geyman and Hannah Mathey were able to hold on in the first set in order to get to the tie-breaker,” Drumm said. “In the tie-breaker BG jumped out to a 4-0 lead but Clay stormed back on a couple of unforced errors to take a 6-4 lead.
“BG was able to put a couple of balls away at the net and make a big serve to get it to 7-6. After another BG unforced error, BG was able to string two points together to win the set 7-6,” he said.“In the second set BG was trying to be more aggressive at the net and win points earlier. The strategy worked as they were able to hang on and win the second set 6-3.
“All four players played well and were aggressive at the net, which made for an entertaining match.”
In singles, Libby Barnett (BG) defeated Ella Orr 6-1, 6-0, Julia Barnett (BG) defeated Remi Galyas 6-1, 6-0, and Sarah Mathey (BG) defeated Makenna Langford 6-2, 6-1.
In second doubles, Audra Hammer and Teeda Cromwell (BG) defeated Kaitlyn Mentzer and Elaina Garcia 6-1, 6-2.
Otsego wins two NBC shootouts
PERRYSBURG — In a Northern Buckeye Conference shootout at Crosswinds Golf Course Wednesday, Otsego’s Elizabeth Jackson and Lizzy Budge both shot 42 to tie for medalist and lead the Knights to a first-place team finish.
Other Otsego scores were Summer Lehsten (54), Carley Etchie (59), Eleanor Luce (64) and Ella Kosinski (67).
In another NBC shootout last Thursday at Crosswinds, Otsego scored 192 points to defeat Rossford (198), Lake (212), Woodmore (214), Genoa (222), Eastwood (236) and Elmwood (238).
Jackson was the medalist, shooting a 39. Other top scores were Sarah Patrick, Lake (44), Haley Hogan, Rossford (47), Sophie Repka, Woodmore (47), Budge (47) and Rachel Beard, Genoa (47).
Other Otsego scores were Lehsten (52), Kosinski (54), Luce (57) and Carley Etchie (63).
Rossford scores also included Alex Spears (49), Sophia Shinavar (51), Jadyn Durfey (51), Stacie Vliet (53) and Serenidy Wertz (66).
Other Lake golfers were Abby Loving (53), Reagan Kunkelman (57), Addison Schultz (58), Jessie Mickens (59) and Grace Collins (63).
Woodmore golfers included Paige Helmke (51), Lillian Myers (54), Abby Reinck (62) and Jenna Damschroder (66).
Other Genoa golfers were Madi Mahler (58), Madison Zimmerman (58), Payton Wiciak (61) and Mary Blausey (68).
Eastwood golfers were Mariah Hahn (50), Evie Hall (53), Ella Speck (55), Mallory Kramer (58), Kailin Wargo (62) and Morgan Duquette (69).
Elmwood golfers were Delaney Blake (50), Maddie Milligan (62), Olivia Courtney (62), Izzy Courtney (65) and Madison Feehan (65).
Fostoria golfer Libbey Welly shot a 48.
Perrysburg 176, Clay 184
OREGON — At Eagles Landing Golf Course Wednesday, Sydney Deal shot a 36 to lead Perrysburg to a 176-184 victory over Clay.
Other Perrysburg scores were Ariyah Ellis (42), Olivia Eisaman (48), Paige Feldkamp (50) and Mia Moffitt (50).
Clay scores were Isabelle Vrieelaar (45), Hannah Berning (46), Rebekah McVicker (46) and Emma Martin (47).
Perrysburg 165, Findlay 172
FINDLAY — Josh Weisenburger shot a 39 at Findlay Country Club as the Perrysburg boys golf team defeated Findlay, 165-172, Wednesday.
Also, for Perrysburg, Alex Wilhelm shot 40, Jack Weisenburger shot 41 and Asher Lattimore shot 44.
Lakota 177, Otsego 185
At Stone Ridge Golf Club Wednesday, Otsego’s Chaz Timko shot a 43, but it was not enough as Lakota boys golf defeated the Knights, 177-185.
Other Otsego scores were Carson Hollar (46), Wes Kellermeier (48), Jack Vollmar (48), Trey Studer (50) and Adam Kosinski (57).