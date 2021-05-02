TONTOGANY – The Bowling Green girls and Otsego boys track and field teams came away with meet victories after impressive showings at the Tim Downey Invitational on Friday.
The Bowling Green boys also had a strong showing, particularly on the track, finishing just eight points behind Otsego. Bowling Green girls had 32 more points than the next closest competitors, Bryan.
In the meet’s second event, the boy’s 4x800 meter relay, the team of Gavin Lammers, Aaron Partin, Jackson Krueger and Elijah Kendrick took first place for Bowling Green. Otsego finished third.
With a time of 16.42, Maddie Odell won the 100 meter hurdles to get the day started. Lake’s Lindsey Darr and BG’s Kenzie Lucas rounded out the podium.
BG’s Matt Gerwin took first place in the boys 110 meter hurdles, with Otsego’s Cameron Roehl finishing third.
Roehl finished second in the 300 meter hurdles, with Kadin Shank of BG taking first.
In the 100 meter dash, BG’s Hannah Wagner ran an impressive 13.02 to finish first. Otsego’s Faith Keifer finished third. Wagner also won the 200 meter dash.
Otsego’s Nathan Snyder took first in the boy’s 100 meter race with a time of 11.49. Lake’s Xayden Wilkes finished second, with BG’s Dylan Jones finishing third.
In the 4x100 meter relay, Emily King, Wagner, Maddy Adams and Odell took first place for BG. Lake finished third.
Otsego won the boys 4x100 meter relay with a time of 45.96 and the team of Dakota Keifer, Tyler Michael, Ashton Serrato and Nathan Snyder from BG finished third.
BG won both 4x200 meter relays, with the teams of Bella Roach, Carrina Wiseman-Esparza, Maddy Adams and Maddie Odell and Shank, Isaiah Cook, Matt Gerwin and Thomas Rigel taking first place for the Bobcats. The Lake boys finished second.
Bowling Green girls kept winning events as Sarah Davis captured the 1600 meter run. Lake’s Haden Schroyer finished third.
The BG boys also won the 1600 meter run, with Lammers finishing first and Kendrick finishing third, adding to their relay victory from earlier in the meet.
Lammers returned to win the boys 800 meter run, with Krueger finishing second.
Serrato won both the boys 400 and 200 meter dashes for Otsego. Lake’s Figgy Garcia finished third in the 400, with Rigel and Wilkes rounding out the top three in the 200.
Out in the field, Kennedi Hendricks won the high jump for the BG girls, while her teammate King finished second. Keifer won the pole vault for the Otsego men.
Otsego placed in the top two in both the discus throw and shot put. Elijah Roberts won the discus throw and Cade Limes won the shot put, with both competitors finishing runner-up to the other in those respective events.
Bowling Green and Otsego battled throughout the meet, but the Knights made up enough ground on Bowling Green in the throwing events to win the meet for the boys.
Bowling Green was simply dominant on the girls side, which meant that a lack of showing in the throwing events didn’t harm their ability to capture the meet victory.