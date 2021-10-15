Bowling Green had 496 yards of total offense in getting their second Northern Lakes League victory, 43-0, over Maumee.
The Bobcats improve to 2-7 overall and 2-4 in the NLL, while Maumee remains winless in nine games.
BG running back Marcus Hammer led the way, running for 302 yards on 26 carries and scoring four touchdowns.
Hammer scored on a 7-yard run and 5-yard run in the first quarter, a 25-yard run in the third quarter, and a 49-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Nick Powers scored BG’s first TD on a 53-yard run, Ethan Warner kicked a 32-yard field goal, and quarterback Kadin Shank threw a 29-yard TD pass to Powers.
For BG, Ashton Studer ran for 58 yards on five carries, Powers had 67 yards rushing on four carries, Isaiah Cook had a run for 16 yards and Shank had four carries for 13 yards.
Shank threw just three passes, completing two to Powers for 40 yards.
The Bobcats had 18 first downs and averaged 11.3 yards per play on offense.