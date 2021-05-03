The Bowling Green State University baseball team earned an 8-5 victory over first-place Ball State University on Sunday afternoon.
The Mid-American Conference weekend series was played at Steller Field at Gary Haas Stadium.
The Falcons picked up their 10th conference win of the season, moving to 10-14 within the league. BGSU, with 16 conference games remaining on the schedule, has already reached double-digit MAC wins for the first time since 2015.
The Falcons struck first, as Jared Johnson’s solo home run over the right-field scoreboard gave the hosts a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third.
Ball State claimed a 3-1 lead in the top of the fifth, but Bowling Green changed the outlook of the ballgame in the bottom half with a six-run fifth inning.
Dylan Dohanos and Andy Gaytan recorded consecutive RBI singles to knot the score at 3-3. After Tyler Haas walked with the bases loaded and Jack Krause plated another run with a ground out, Nathan Rose capped the rally with a two-RBI single into right field.
Rose’s knock put the Falcons on top by a score of 7-3.
Adam Fallon scored BGSU’s final run of the game in the sixth. After a leadoff single, Fallon stole second. He then stole third, and was able to trot home on the play after the catcher’s throw sailed into left field.
The Falcons received three strong performances on the mound.
Gage Schenk moved to 4-0 in MAC play by battling through six innings of work. Nathan Lohmeier picked up the next four outs for BG, before Jeremy Spezia notched his first save of the season. Spezia struck out two and did not surrender a hit on his way to a five-out save.
Weekend results:
Ball State 12, Bowling Green 0 on Friday.
Ball State 6, BGSU 2 on Saturday.
Ball State 11, BGSU 7 on Saturday.