The Bowling Green Swim Club Gators posted a 579-306 victory over DAYS Blue Dolphins on Thursday.
The Gators won 30 of the 54 events with six swimmers winning two or more events.
Josh Hildebrand, 8-and-under boys, won the 25-yard freestyle in 27.06, the 100-yard freestyle in 1:56.31 and the 50-yard freestyle in 52.61.
Carter Hamilton, 11-12 boys, won the 50-yard freestyle, 32.08, the 100-yard IM, 1:24.90 and the 100-yard freestyle in 1:21.12.
Brayden Barnhart, 11-12 boys, won the 200-yard freestyle, 3:07.35 and the 50-yard butterfly, 43.87.
Pressli Krupp, 11-12 girls, won the 200-yard freestyle, 2:44.70 and the 50-yard backstroke, 38.80.
Ivy Schrader, 11-12 girls, won the 100-yard IM, 1:35.43 and the 50-yard breaststroke, 45.37.
Hayden Heller, age 11, won the girls11-12 50-yard freestyle, 32.48 and the 13-14 100-yard breaststroke, 1:32.38.
Other BG winners were:
Boys 8-and-under
Karter Doust, 31.92
Boys 9-10
Luke Alt, 100-yard IM, 2:02.53
Boys 13-14
Orry Farrington, 50-yard freestyle, 26.87
Aiden Hildebrand, 200-yard IM, 2:34.42
Ewan Fisher, 100-yard freestyle, 57.29
Alex Xu, 100-yard butterfly, 1:07.47
Boys 15-and-over
Seth Stahl, 200-yard freestyle, 2:13.68
Girls 8-and-under
Jamie Donald, 10-yard freestyle, 1:37.56
Melody Hernandez, 25-yard butterfly, 35.81.
Girls 9-10
Jennifer Lopez, 100-yard IM, 1:43.17
Girls 11-12
Ella Sigman, 100-yard freestyle, 1:06.51
Girls 13-14
Mary Musteric, 50-yard freestyle, 29:40
Avery Rozick, 200-yard freestyle, 2:36.38
Ela Ostrowski, 100-yard freestyle, 1:07.74
Rachel Hoose, 100-yard butterfly, 1:13.60
Girls 15-and-over
Gretchen Germann, 200-yard IM, 3:14.50.