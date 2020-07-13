The Bowling Green Swim Club Gators posted a 579-306 victory over DAYS Blue Dolphins on Thursday.

The Gators won 30 of the 54 events with six swimmers winning two or more events.

Josh Hildebrand, 8-and-under boys, won the 25-yard freestyle in 27.06, the 100-yard freestyle in 1:56.31 and the 50-yard freestyle in 52.61.

Carter Hamilton, 11-12 boys, won the 50-yard freestyle, 32.08, the 100-yard IM, 1:24.90 and the 100-yard freestyle in 1:21.12.

Brayden Barnhart, 11-12 boys, won the 200-yard freestyle, 3:07.35 and the 50-yard butterfly, 43.87.

Pressli Krupp, 11-12 girls, won the 200-yard freestyle, 2:44.70 and the 50-yard backstroke, 38.80.

Ivy Schrader, 11-12 girls, won the 100-yard IM, 1:35.43 and the 50-yard breaststroke, 45.37.

Hayden Heller, age 11, won the girls11-12 50-yard freestyle, 32.48 and the 13-14 100-yard breaststroke, 1:32.38.

Other BG winners were:

Boys 8-and-under

Karter Doust, 31.92

Boys 9-10

Luke Alt, 100-yard IM, 2:02.53

Boys 13-14

Orry Farrington, 50-yard freestyle, 26.87

Aiden Hildebrand, 200-yard IM, 2:34.42

Ewan Fisher, 100-yard freestyle, 57.29

Alex Xu, 100-yard butterfly, 1:07.47

Boys 15-and-over

Seth Stahl, 200-yard freestyle, 2:13.68

Girls 8-and-under

Jamie Donald, 10-yard freestyle, 1:37.56

Melody Hernandez, 25-yard butterfly, 35.81.

Girls 9-10

Jennifer Lopez, 100-yard IM, 1:43.17

Girls 11-12

Ella Sigman, 100-yard freestyle, 1:06.51

Girls 13-14

Mary Musteric, 50-yard freestyle, 29:40

Avery Rozick, 200-yard freestyle, 2:36.38

Ela Ostrowski, 100-yard freestyle, 1:07.74

Rachel Hoose, 100-yard butterfly, 1:13.60

Girls 15-and-over

Gretchen Germann, 200-yard IM, 3:14.50.

