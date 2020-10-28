BOWLING GREEN - The Bowling Green State University hockey program, which is coming off its sixth straight 20-win season, along with the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA), has announced the adjusted schedule for the upcoming 2020-21 campaign. The schedule currently consists of 28 games and one exhibition.
The Falcons will take the ice for the first time this season on Nov. 7 in an exhibition against the USA Hockey Development U-18 team. The game is set for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop in Plymouth, Mich.
The regular season schedule will begin for the Falcons the following weekend, taking on Adrian at the Slater Family Ice Arena on Nov. 13 for the home opener with the contest set for a 7:07 p.m. start time. From there, Bowling Green will hit the road for games at Robert Morris on Nov. 24 followed by Mercyhurst on Nov. 27. Mercyhurst will then make the trip to Bowling Green as the Falcons are set to host them on Nov. 29 at 5:07 p.m. The Falcons will head north to Michigan the following weekend on Dec. 5 to face Adrian again.
The next weekend, Bowling Green will play a non-conference home-and-home with Ferris State. The first game will take place at Slater Family Ice Arena on Dec. 11 at 7:07 p.m. The teams will then transition north to Big Rapids, Mich. on Dec. 12 for the second game of the weekend series. Next up will be a trip east to take on Quinnipiac for a two game set on Dec. 18 and 19. The Falcons will then close out their non-conference schedule at home against Robert Morris on Dec. 29 for a 3:07 p.m. puck drop.
WCHA play will begin for the Falcons in 2021 with the first conference series being against Ferris State on Jan. 1 and 2 with the Bulldogs hosting. BG will then return to home ice for the first home conference series of the year, taking on Bemidji State for a Thursday, Friday series on Jan. 7 and 8 with both games set for 7:07 p.m. start times. The homestand will continue the next weekend on Jan. 15 and 16 as the Falcons host Alaska for two more 7:07 p.m. contests, marking the only back-to-back home series of the season for BGSU.
Back on the road, Bowling Green will head west to face Alaska Anchorage on Jan. 22 and 23 before returning to Bowling Green the next weekend. Back at home, the Falcons will prep for Michigan Tech on Jan. 29 and 30 for another pair of 7:07 p.m. puck drops. Then, it’ll be back on the road for the Falcons, this time traveling to Minnesota State for a weekend series to take place on Feb. 5 and 6.
From there, Bowling Green will be back at Slater Family Ice Arena for a weekend, hosting Lake Superior State on Feb. 12 and 13 with both games slated for 7:07 p.m. starts. The next weekend will send them to Northern Michigan on Feb. 19 and 20. The regular season will close out with a home-and-home series with Alabama Huntsville. The Falcons final home game of the season will be on Wednesday, Feb. 24 with a 7:07 p.m. start before closing out the regular season on Feb. 27 at 4:07 p.m. down at Huntsville.
The WCHA playoffs are set to take place on campus sites in all rounds once again. The First Round will take place from March 12-14 followed by the second round on March 20.
As for the NCAA Tournament, the NCAA Quarterfinals will be played on March 26-28 with sites yet to be announced. As for the NCAA Frozen Four, it will take place in Pittsburgh, Pa. this year on April 8-10.