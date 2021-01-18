The Bowling Green State University hockey team moved up in the USCHO’s Top 20 poll for the first time in the 2021 calendar year, now up to No. 5, the team’s highest ranking since the 2006-07 season.
This comes after the Falcons picked up a weekend sweep over Northern Michigan in a non-conference series. The pair of wins puts the Orange and Brown at 14-2 on the season as well as making BGSU the 26th program in NCAA Division-I hockey history to reach 1,000 wins all-time.
Last weekend the Falcons came away with two wins over Northern Michigan, picking up a 5-1 victory on Friday and completing the sweep on Saturday, 6-2. Will Cullen led the way for the Falcons with five total points, netting two goals and registering three assists. The wins counted as 999 and 1,000 in program history, putting the Falcons into the NCAA record books.
Bowling Green is one of two WCHA teams ranked in this week’s poll with Minnesota State at No. 2. Michigan Tech also received votes.
The Falcons’ next series will be Thursday and Friday in a non-conference series at Bemidji State. Thursday’s game is set for a 6:07 p.m. puck drop while Friday’s contest will begin at 3:07 p.m. The two teams just met earlier this month and ended in a series split.