After a playoff win last week, Bowling Green High School football is looking to continue its successful season with a round three game against Parma Heights Holy Name Friday.
The win over Defiance on Friday marked their first playoff win since 2014, when they were able to defeat fifth-seeded Buckeye. This time it was against 19th seeded Defiance, but no matter the quality of the win, head coach Dirk Conner is happy to move on with other goals.
“We’ll have a lot of time for reflection and we’ll share a lot of memories about that over the years. It was ‘enjoy a win Friday night but we’ve got bigger goals in mind’ and we got right back to work after that,” he said.
This week, the Bobcats will be up against the sixth-seeded Holy Name, which will be looking for a second playoff win in as many years.
The Green Wave finished their shortened regular season 4-1, as their opening game against Maple Heights was canceled.
The team was led by running back Kriztion Sanchez in a 44-6 playoff win over River Valley last week. The sophomore took eight carries and ran for 89 yards and a touchdown in the win. He is a force on the defensive line as well, getting two sacks on the night.
Ryan Pavlas is another player on defense that had a stellar showing in the win last week. The senior defensive end was able to notch six tackles, four sacks and five tackles for loss in their second round win last week.
There is a lot more that Conner thinks makes the Green Wave a solid football team.
“They are a really good football team. They’re incredibly well coached. You can tell that in just the fundamentals that they do schematically and then they’re physical, they play fast and it’s a good matchup. I see a lot of similarities between the two teams and it feels the further you go you are going to play good teams each week and we are definitely playing a good one this Friday,” he said.
The Bobcats have playmakers of their own, led by their quarterback Eli Brown. The senior signal caller leads the Bobcats with 967 yards on 112 attempts this season. But on Friday, Defiance was able to key in on him holding him to just 35 yards on three carries.
Instead it was Cayden Seither who was able to carry most of the load for the Bobcats. He carried the ball 11 times and led the team in rushing with 97 yards and three touchdowns. Nick Powers was also involved, rushing for 67 yards and a touchdown on just three carries.
Brown has gotten a lot of the credit for the Bobcats success this season, but Seither and Powers have made their mark, combining for 540 yards and eight touchdowns on the year. Add in Ryan Jackson and Marcus Hammer, who both have over 100 rushing yards to their name, and this Bowling Green team can prove to be tough to stop.
While Brown wasn’t able to find much success on the ground Friday, he was did find it through the air, especially in the redzone. Despite only notching 37 yards on the night, he was able to find the end zone via the pass twice.
Conner said that one of the reasons that this team has been able to be successful is not only their ability to rely on each other, but their ability to understand the details laid out in front of them.
“Our kids have been very business like, we don’t have to motivate them or coach them into anything. They know what is at stake and they know the type of opponent they are going to see from here on out. I think that they know a little bit more is at stake but we certainly don’t want to create any type of tightness or pressure type of thing,” he said.
Their ability to take those details and work hard to make good on them, has also been a characteristic of this team as well.
“It’s just very workman-like from their perspective. They come in, get their job done and pay attention to detail and understand what they need to do on a Friday night,” Conner said.
As the weeks go by, Conner knows that it is only going to get tougher and many believe that starts with an experienced Holy Name team this week.
But he also knows that his team needs to continue to get better, and he doesn’t want to treat this week any different than the others.
“It’s just another Friday night for us against another opponent and we are going to prepare the same way that we always prepare but your margin for error becomes less and attention to detail gotta increase,” he said.