ROSSFORD — Bowling Green sophomore guard Jake Amspoker knows his role well.
“I see my role as a shooter for the team and to come in and give them a lot of energy, just press up on defense, cause some turnovers and change the energy for our team,” Amspoker said.
Amspoker came off the bench to score a team high 12 points, all in the first half, to lead Bowling Green to a 60-49 win over Liberty Center at Rossford’s Martin Luther King Jr. Showcase Monday.
Amspoker’s shooting, which included two three-point goals, earned him team MVP honors by the tournament committee, and also helped the Bobcats to a 32-21 halftime lead.
Amspoker mentioned turnovers, and a big reason for BG’s double digit first half lead was forcing 20 turnovers by the Tigers. That’s been part of coach Mason Roth’s game plan this year, consistently applying full court defensive pressure.
“We knew we had to pick up the pace, we had to speed up the game a little bit and if we got into a half court battle we were in trouble,” Roth said.
By game’s end, LC had committed 26 turnovers to BG’s 13. That included 13 steals by the Bobcat defense.
“We just need to keep using that and keep that going for us because it is just helping us win,” Amspoker said.’ “That’s how we got a lot of our points today was just layups off of the turnovers we caused so we have to just keep doing that.”
BG improved to 7-6 while LC fell to 5-6.
For BG, sophomore Brayden Freyman scored 11 points and junior Brock Hastings had 10 points and three steals.
One area Liberty Center dominated was off the glass, taking a 34-25 advantage. Senior Evan Conrad had 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Tigers.
“They are very physical,” Roth said. “We had a hard time rebounding. Teams lately have been killing us on that.”
However, BG hit 10 three-point goals and shot 42% (22-for-52) from the field. The Bobcats also made 6-of-7 free throws, but nearly let the Tigers back into the game in the fourth quarter.
“We did some good stuff early, but a couple boneheaded things at the end I was not happy with,” Roth said. “We took a couple questionable shots. We were talking that we were going to have some open shots around the perimeter, but we got a little too three-happy sometimes. You can live and die with them and luckily we made enough to win today.”
BG senior guard Ryan Jackson did not score in the first half, but in the second half scored five quick points, got four steals and he had four assists in the third quarter.
“That was a bad first half for Ryan. Not really good. I talked to him and he got going. Once he gets going, we are hard to guard,” Roth said.
BG junior Evan Brandt and senior Zach Furnas scored six points apiece, junior Jabari Conway scored four points and seniors Isaiah Cook and Jack Suelzer added two points each.
For LC, senior Wyatt Leatherman scored 12 points on four treys and junior Aiden Hammontree scored 12 points.
Sophomore Seth Navarre and Aiden Tallent scored three points each and senior Isaiah Estelle added two points.
The Tigers made 19-of-44 field goals and were 5-for-11 from the free throw line.
Roth said the experience will prepare his team well for a return to Northern Lakes League play this week, but admitted the 1:15 p.m. start may have thrown off his team’s rhythm a bit.
“It’s a weird scenario. We’re not really used to playing at one o’clock in the afternoon,” Roth said. “Guys are still waking up at the end of the game but it was a great game, good experience, and I’m really happy with it.”