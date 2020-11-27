Alexis Rogers wasn’t sure what the year had in store for her team due to the pandemic.
“During the summer, I wasn’t quite sure fall sports would make it through. Now that they have, we’re definitely excited that we get the opportunity to play.”
Despite the concerns of the coronavirus, the Bowling Green High School girls basketball team is gearing up for a new season.
“We’re looking to build on some of the improvements that we made over the last season,” Rogers said.
The Bobcats come off a season in which they finished 2-12 in the Northern Lakes League and 3-19 overall. Rogers said the attitude, however, among the girls in the locker room is a positive one.
“I think our team philosophy is culture over adversity right now,” Rogers said.
I think we all know that at some point, between the virus and injuries and other circumstances that there may be a few games we play without certain players. So we’re kind of in the mindset of ‘everyone has got to step up and do their role and be ready to go in and contribute.’”
Rogers, who is entering her third season at the helm after taking over for long-time coach Jeff Nichols, wants her players to compete in every facet of the sport this season.
“Our number one goal I think is to be competitive,” Rogers said.
“I think that in recent years, we’ve been outplayed quite a bit. I think we’re looking to be more competitive in all aspects of the game this year.”
The Bobcats lose four seniors from a season ago, but return several key starters who played significant minutes the previous year. All told, the Bobcats have five seniors, two juniors and four sophomores making up the bulk of the varsity roster.
The two juniors, point guard Makenzie Lucas and forward Mackenna Fry, started as sophomores last season. Rogers also places a lot of value in sophomore forwards Jamie Sayen and Shayle Greiner, promoting them as very important to the program.
“I think those sophomores are going to be a huge part of our program. They’re definitely the class that is helping to rebuild the program that we’ve got going,” Rogers said.
“Their contributions started last year, and I’ve talked at great length to almost all of them about what I’m looking for. I’m looking for them to take some leadership roles this year.”
The Bobcats will also be anchored by a few seniors in Kylie Beagle, Trena Wiseman-Esparza and Darby Studer.
“We’re trying to get her to shoot more. I think with a little bit more confidence and continuing to talk to her, she’ll be big for us, making some key shots. She’s got a really nice shot when she takes it,” Rogers said of point guard Beagle.
Wiseman-Esparza is also a member of the BGHS girls’ soccer team, but Rogers says she still found plenty of time during the summer to work on her game.
“She’s a wing player, she’s worked a lot on her 3-point game. She had a really nice mid-range game last year. She does well driving to the rim. This summer she put in a lot of work on her 3-point shot,” Rogers said.
According to Rogers, Studer, a 5-foot-8 post player for the Bobcats, will be productive in an intangible way.
“She’s one of those girls that does everything that doesn’t show up in the stat book,” Rogers said.
“She’s going to get a couple hustle plays, she tries to rebound, she often guards people who are much taller than she is. She doesn’t always score … but I think without her we’d be really lost.”