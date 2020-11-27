The Bowling Green High School boys’ basketball team is coming off a season in which they finished 7-14 in the regular season and sixth in the Northern Lakes League (4-10) before falling in the sectionals to Bowsher.
Head coach Marshall Headley is looking forward to the opportunity to play this season.
“The feeling right now is we’re thankful and fortunate that we get to practice and scrimmage and hopefully have games,” Headley said.
He said that the atmosphere in the gym is an aggressive one.
“They’ve been incredibly competitive. We have quite a few seniors coming back and we return the bulk of our starters last year. So it’s been business from the first whistle and they’re working hard. We’re ready to go.”
The Bobcats lost six seniors from last year’s team. Names like Zach Brotherton, Peyton Beaverson,and Dylan Kroggel are gone. Justin Kurfess, Thomas Kampf and Andrew Robinette also graduated.
Bowling Green returns four of the five players in their starting lineup from the end of the year. Most notable is senior Eli Brown, who garnered all-Northern Lakes League second team honors last season.
“We have incredibly high hopes for him as well, to be one of the best players in all of the NLL,” Headley said.
The roster breakdown includes five seniors, six juniors, and one sophomore.
The Bobcats will see contributions across multiple classes this year. Headley said senior Kaleb Gerken, junior Ryan Jackson and sophomore Brock Hastings will all be key contributors.
Headley said younger players being thrust in major roles last season can pay off this winter.
“Last year there were some growing pains, and that was to be expected with playing some younger guys,” Headley said. “We were playing a freshman and a sophomore last year. Kids got rushed into roles they didn’t expect to be playing.”
Headley says that playing experience will be helpful late in games down the stretch.
“We’re taking and building on a lot of what we experienced last year, and our guys are ready for those pressure situations. We hope to be able to pull out those close games that maybe we weren’t able to last year,” Headley said.
Bowling Green played in five games decided by four points or fewer. The Bobcats went 2-3 in those games.
Headley only has one major expectation for his team this year.
“As long as we’re playing as good of basketball as we can possibly play, we’ll let the cards fall where they may,” Headley said.