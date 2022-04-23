PEMBERVILLE — Bowling Green boys track finished sixth out of 14 teams scoring at the Larry Kohring Eastwood Relays Friday, and the BG girls team was seventh out of 13 teams.
However, BG coach Scott Wongrowski likes where both programs are headed.
“Our girls team is really growing fast. We’re really picking it up. I’m really excited about who we are becoming and how well we are growing,” Wongrowski said.
“The boys are finding themselves, and the girls are growing into a super strong team, and I’m really excited about it. I really like the way the team is looking this year.”
The boys 1600 sprint medley relay team of Kadin Shank, Matt Gerwin, Isaiah Cook, and Kirby Bucks finished less than half a second from winning a championship.
The Bobcats crossed the finished line in 3:47.86, while a team from Findlay checked in at 3:47.45. Cook said he could not have been prouder of how his team ran.
“I think we did well. We came out real strong,” Cook said. “We were in that first lane, so we had to make up a lot of ground.
“So, for Matthew and Kadin, those two are great runners, and when we got to the 400, I pulled away a little bit and closed the gap. Kirby, he did a pretty good job giving us a second-place finish.”
In the girls 4x100 shuttle hurdle relays, Maddie O’Dell, Payton Camera, Aniyah Walker, and Katherine Tyson placed less than one-tenth of a second behind the championship team from Eastwood, 1:10.51 to 1:10.58.
“Maddie O’Dell is super-fast and looking really strong, better than she has before,” Wongrowski said.
The BG high jump relay team finished third, but Caleb Prater placed second individually, clearing 5-feet, 10 inches, just two inches shorter than Eastwood senior Jacob Meyer (six feet).
“Caleb Prater has been a really good surprise for us,” Wongrowski said. “This is his first year of track and field, and he’s high jumping and long jumping, and he’s got some fantastic potential and he’s starting to put it together.
“He’s starting to figure out the form, the approaches and what it takes to be a real good jumper. We’re just really excited about what he can do this year.”
Even Meyer was impressed with the way Prater has gone toe-to-toe with him in events this year.
“That was fun — it’s always fun to have someone to jump against and get a good competitive environment going,” Meyer said. “He looked really good on his form today.”