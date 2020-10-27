FINDLAY — Area cross country teams competed in the Ohio High School Athletic Association District competition on Saturday at Owens Community College.
Division 1 Boys:
Bowling Green’s boys captured their first district crown since 2015, narrowly edging Perrysburg 65 to 67.
Both teams will advance to the OHSAA Regional competition on Saturday at Hedges Boyer Park in Tiffin. The Bobcats were led by a 2,3,4 finish by Gavin Lammers (16:23), Elijah Kendrick (16:24) and Aaron Partin (16:44). Rounding out the top 5 for the Bobcats were Kirby Bucks in 23rd and Thomas Rigel in 33rd.
The Yellow Jackets were led by race Champion Marc Baroncini (15:46). He was followed to the finish line by teammates Brendan Reddmann in 15th, Sam Gillen in 16th, Kieffer Doore in 17th,and Ben Keller in 18th.
BG and Perrysburg will race with Ashland, Toledo St. Francis, Sylvania Southview, Anthony Wayne,and Tiffin Columbian in the regional. The top 2 teams and top 8 individuals will advance to the OHSAA State Meet on Nov. 7.
Division 1 Girls:
The Perrysburg girls dominated the field in the OHSAA District 1 Meet by scoring only 21 points. The next closest team was Sylvania Northview with 73. T
he Yellow Jackets were paced by Aubrey Duhaime in 2nd place with a time of 18:59. She was closely followed by her teammates Maddy Wagner in 3rd, Anna Dalton in 4th, Drook Daudelin in 5th and Sydney Daudelin in 7th.
The Bowling Green girls closed their season on Saturday with a strong race finishing 5th in the District 2 race. Sarah Davis led the Bobcats in 14th with a time of (20:48), followed by teammates Hannah Judson in 20th, Olivia Zmarzly in 26th, Gillian Fruth in 30th,and Kaitlyn Applegate in 39th.
Perrysburg, Sylvania Northview, Anthony Wayne, Toledo St. Ursula, Sylvania Southview and Tiffin Columbian will square off next Saturday. The top 2 teams and top 8 individuals will advance to the OHSAA State Meet in Columbus on Nov. 7.
Division 2 Boys:
Several area boys qualified individually to the Regional Division II competition on Saturday at Hedges Boyer. Cory Jay of Eastwood was the Division II Champion at crossing the line in 16:55. Ethan Neblock of Rossford finished 3rd with a time of 17:05 and his teammate Malachi Shugert finished 9th with a time of 17:44. At the Division II District meet in Ottawa, Ashton Serrato of Otsego finished 9th with a time of 16:50 to advance to Tiffin.
Division 2 Girls:
Eastwood girls advanced to the regional meet by finishing 2nd behind a strong Celina team. The Eagles were led by Hailey Sponaugle in 4th place with a time of 21:16. She was followed by teammates Cameron Sechkar in 7th, Zoe Ramsey in 8th, Jamie Lahey in 11th and Anna Brown in 16th. Izzy Green of Lake also qualified individually by finishing 15th in a time of 22:12.