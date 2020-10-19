OTTAWA LAKE, Mich. — Bowling Green boys cross country team won the Northern Lakes League championship Saturday at Whiteford Valley Golf Course, with Elijah Kendrick finishing in second place overall leading his team with a time of 16:03.30.
Gavin Lammers finished in fourth place overall with a time of 16:14.20, Aaron Martin finished in sixth place with a time of 16:21.60, Kirby Bucks was in 15th with a time of 17:01.70, Aidan Novinsky was in 29th with a time of 17:27.60, and Thomas Rigel finished 36th overall with a time of 17:56.50.
Perrysburg’s Marc Baroncini won the league title with a time of 15:30.00, followed by teammates Ben Keller finishing in fifth place with a time of 16:17.50, Nathan Wiley finishing 16th with a time of 17:02.10, Brendan Reddmann in at 18th place with a time of 17:07.00, Austin Shultz finishing 21st with a time of 17:11.20, and Andrew Beeks in 27th place with a time of 17:21.40
The Perrysburg girls cross country team won the Northern Lakes League championship with Aubrey Duhaime finishing in second place overall with a time of 18:38.10. Other finishing times were, Maddy Wagner in third place with a time of 18:53.40, Brooke Daudelin in seventh place with a time of 19:45.40, Aubrey Wyckoff (183) in eighth place with a time of 19:46.40, Annasophia Gower in 10th place with a time of 19:47.50 and teammate Sydney Daudelin in ninth place with a time of 19:47.30.
Bowling Green’s Sarah Davis finished 14th with a time of 20:31.40, Hannah Judson finished 25th with a time of 21:34.20, Olivia Zmarzly finished 27 with a time of 21:36.80, Gillian Fruth was in 32nd place with a time of 21:59.50, Kaitlyn Applegate was 43rd with a time of 22:43.80, Londyn Thompson was in 48 with a time of 23:45.00, Savannah Janes finished 49th with a time of 23:51.00.