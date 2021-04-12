Bowling Green boys and girls track competed at the Duff Madaras Bobcat Invitational meet on Friday, with the boys placing fifth out of eight teams and the girls placing seventh out of eight.
Liberty-Benton won the meet in girls, Findlay took home first place for the boys.
BGHS, who saw their boy’s cross country team go to state this past fall, excelled at the distance events in the boys meet first with their 4x800 relay team of Elijah Kendrick, Gavin Lammers, Aaron Partin and Jackson Krueger placing second by nine tenths of a second.
Then in the 1600 meter run, the Bobcats had the top two finishers as Kendrick won the race and Lammers finished second to combine for 18 points. The success continued in the 3200 Meter run, as Lammers took first finishing three seconds ahead of the second place finisher from Wauseon. Finally, Kendrick won his second event of the meet in the 800 meter run to round out the winners for the Bobcats.
“Boys distance is definitely a strong point for us. Elijah Kendrick and Gavin Lammers are both signed to run collegiately next year. They are just fun to watch compete. They are fun to watch duel against each other because they are different styles of runners,” BGHS track head coach Scott Wongrowski said.
The girls team started off strong, in first place in the meet after the first event, the 100 meter hurdles, as Maddie Odell placed second and Lillith Fletcher placed sixth to combine for 11 points.
But that success faltered as the meet went on and they wouldn’t place top three in an event until Emily King placed third in the high jump, which was the 14th girls event of the day. King also went on to take second in the long jump as well to round out the girls’ top-three finishes.
“She (King) is figuring things out as she goes. On her final long jump she finally put all the pieces together and it was pretty impressive. High jump she’s got a whole lot more to go. We can tell that the jumps are in there, she just has to continue progressing, continue to build on what she is able to do,” Wongrowski said.
Lammers and Kendrick were the only two winners for the Bobcats in the boys events, but the Bobcats had a couple of other high finishers.
The 4x400 relay team of Isaiah Cook, Thomas Rigel, Kadin Shank and Kendrick took fourth place with a time of 3:43.37, just four seconds behind the winners in Liberty-Benton. Rigel also finished second in the pole vault.
The next two meets for the Bobcats are at home on Tuesday against Anthony Wayne and at Napoleon on Saturday.
Wongrowski said he knows that his team needs to work on their field events to try and get themselves higher on the leaderboard.
“My girls are deep and we are still figuring out how to outlay everyone. We have a few coming back from injury. We’ve got to bring our field events up. That is a process that is ongoing, our throwers are working on some techniques that you can tell there is some potential there,” he said.