BG-NAPOLEON
NAPOLEON — Bowling Green football finished its season at 2-8 overall and 2-5 in the Northern Lakes League, falling to Napoleon 35-0 Friday night.
The Wildcats finished the season 4-6 and 4-3.
For Napoleon, Michael Chipps scored on touchdown runs of 92, 1, and 23 yards, Andrew Williams scored on a 13-yard run and Tanner Rubinstein scored from six yards.
For BG, Marcus Hammer ran for 64 yards on 23 carries, Kadin Shank had 15 yards on 11 carries, Nick Powers had 11 yards on four carries and Ashton Studer had two carries for 10 yards.
Shank completed 6-of-11 passes for 39 yards, including three to Evan Brandt for 22 yards.
The Bobcats were held to 145 total yards, 11 first downs and 2.7 yards per play.
PERRYSBURG-MAUMEE
MAUMEE — At Kazmaier Stadium, Perrysburg kept its hold on the Battle for the Ding-Dong Bell trophy, defeating the Panthers, 42-0.
Perrysburg closes the regular season 7-3 overall and 6-1 in the Northern Lakes League, finishing second behind Anthony Wayne (8-2, 7-0). Maumee finishes winless in 10 games.
The Yellow Jackets accumulated 397 total yards and held the Panthers to 73, and Perrysburg had 23 first downs to Maumee’s five.
Perrysburg quarterback T.J. Takats had two 1-yard touchdown runs and threw a 10-yard TD pass to Gavin Fenneken.
For the Yellow Jackets, Nick Oros had TD runs of 13 and 3 yards and Joseph Seney had a 12-yard TD run.
Takats was a perfect 8-for-8 passing for 149 yards with no interceptions and he ran for 54 yards on nine carries.
Oros had a team-high 95 yards rushing on 11 carries and Seney had 74 yards rushing on seven attempts.
Aiden Kilbride caught four passes for 114 yards, Jack Borer had three catches for 25 yards, and Fenneken caught one pass for 10 yards.
For the Panthers, quarterback Chase Maulucci completed 11 of 20 passes for 76 yards, including three to Aaron Roberts Jr. for 30 yards, three to Peyton Wegman for 23 yards, and one to Zac Harris for 10 yards.
Defensively for Perrysburg, Joe Conley had two sacks and Brock Falkenstein had a sack.