Bowling Green volleyball completed the series sweep over Western Michigan with another 3-0 victory on Friday night.
The 3-0 win gives the Falcons an undefeated week against the Broncos after winning both matches by that score.
The Falcons advance to 4-0 on the season, holding the same record in the MAC, while registering their third sweep win of the season, keeping the pace of the record-setting start to the 2011 season.
“Our team showed again how gritty and resilient we are, especially in the first and third set. Whenever one of our players struggled, another one stepped up and helped carry the team,” said head coach Danijela Tomic.
“Our side out game and blocking were better tonight than yesterday. Our offense came through for us when we needed it the most. Our aggressiveness behind the serving line helped our blocking and getting transition opportunities. This was another great team win that we will enjoy for 24 hours and then focus on getting better and preparing for Miami.”
Western Michigan gained an advantage early with a 5-0 run to take an 8-5 lead, but the Falcons quickly surged back to close the gap with a 3-0 run of their own to tie it up at 8-8.
The Falcons and Broncos continued to trade points through the first set up until the media timeout where the score was 15-13 favoring Western Michigan. The point trading continued through the set until Bowling Green clinched it at 25-23.
The Falcons rolled the momentum into the second set, using a 5-0 run to push the score to 8-2 and force the Broncos to take a timeout.
Both teams traded points with the Falcons maintaining their cushion, eventually taking the set in a 25-16 final.
In the third set, Western Michigan went on a 4-0 run, but BG tied it at 8-8.
The third set was a bunch of runs with Bowling Green going 3-0, then Western Michigan going 4-0, eventually turning the score to 20-18 late in the set.
Trading points, the Falcons needed an extra point to capture the sweep. They got a 26-24 edge to snag the win.
The Falcons will be back at the Stroh Center next week to host Miami on Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 5 p.m.