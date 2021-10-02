On Friday night at the Stroh Center, BGSU volleyball got coach Danijela Tomic her 100th career victory in the Mid-American Conference with a straight set win over Buffalo.
On Saturday night, the Falcons bested the Bulls in straight sets again to get Tomic her 101st career MAC win.
BGSU senior defensive specialist Julia Walz, who led the team with 21 digs Saturday, said she wanted nothing more than to be a part of Tomic’s milestone.
“It feels really great to be beside her when she did that. Also, to be coached by her, too, is something that I will never take for granted,” Walz said. “Especially being this is my senior year I’m trying to leave everything out there.”
Saturday, BGSU downed Buffalo 25-20, 25-18, 25-19 as the Falcons improved to 8-6 overall and are in first place in the MAC East at 4-0. Buffalo falls to 9-7 and 2-2 with both league losses coming to the Falcons.
Five-foot-10 senior outside hitter Katelyn Meyer, an Eastwood graduate, had a team high 13 kills and 6-0 junior outside hitter Petra Indrova, from the Czech Republic, had 12 kills.
“Both Katelyn and Petra both had double digit kills tonight with high percentages, so they were being very efficient,” Tomic said.
“Petra had just two errors and hit over 30% (31.2) of her kills and Katelyn had just three errors and hit over 33%. That is just outstanding,” Tomic continued.
Meyer had the final two kills in the third set, scoring the Falcons’ 24th point from the left side, and the 25th kill by moving over to the right side, putting an exclamation point on the victory.
“We (were) really on them, especially when we need to side out and when we need to close a set, or close a match, and you saw that tonight. Katelyn just had some unbelievable swings,” Tomic said.
“There was one that she hit while we were out of system and one of our (defensive specialists) passed the ball off the net to her, and she just had a hard kill. That was just unbelievable.”
Meyer and Indrova could not have had their success without the play of 5-10 senior setter Hannah Laube, who had 38 of the Falcons’ 43 assists.
BGSU junior defensive specialist Yelianiz Torres and senior DS Kerstie Shaw had 11 digs apiece. Without them Meyer and Indrova would not have their kills.
“There again, they are invaluable pieces of our team, but they could not do what they are doing without their teammates,” Tomic said. “Volleyball is an ultimate team sport, and they cannot get a hit without Hannah Laube setting, and Hannah cannot set without our passers passing the ball or digging the ball.
“We have a good team because our players understand that each one of them matters, each one of them is expected to carry their bucket, do their job, and when we do that, we are very hard to beat.”
In four MAC wins, BGSU has lost only one set. To prepare for the conference season, the Falcons took on a difficult schedule, sweeping Notre Dame at the Shamrock Invitational in South Bend and taking Indiana to five sets before losing 3-2 at Butler University’s Top Dawg Challenge.
The Falcons lost to No. 4 ranked Pittsburgh and No. 12 ranked Brigham Young in straight sets, lost to Cincinnati in five sets and also fell to High Point in four sets during a four-game losing streak.
Tomic said the losses were learning experiences.
“One of the things it definitely did for us was humble us,” Tomic said. “We had four losses in a row. We did play a tough non-conference schedule — we felt at least three of those losses we should have won.
“We were better ranked going into that but ranking means nothing. You have to show up on the court and earn those wins and prove that you deserve to be ranked better.
“It showed also what strengths we had, but we had to go back to basics and talk about why we are playing and are we satisfied with what happened last year and go back to why you love to play and what we want to do,” Tomic said. “It was a humbling experience and also we are making a push to take our program to the next level so you have to compete against the best teams in the nation.