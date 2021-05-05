Bowling Green High School boys and girls track and field swept a dual meet with Napoleon Tuesday night at home. The girls were victorious 77-60 while the boys took the meet in blowout fashion 109-27.
The girls had 10 first-place finishers while the boys finished first place in all but two events, winning a total of 15 events.
Thomas Rigel was the biggest winner of the day, being the only person to win three individual events and four total events. The senior won the long jump with a distance of 17’2, the pole vault with a height of 12’6 and the 100 meter dash with a time of 11:35. He also won the 4x200 meter relay alongside Kadin Shank, Alex Alvarez-Munoz and Matthew Gerwin.
BG’s Gavin Lammers won three events as well, one in the 4x800 in which they were the only team competing.
The four seniors in Lammers, Elijah Kendrick, Aaron Partin and Jackson Krueger ran the race in shirts and ties combined with dress pants and spikes for senior day. Their time was 8:51.65.
Lammers also won the 1600 meter run with a time of 4:42.09 and the 3200 meter run with a time of 9:54.91.
Shank took three events as well taking the 4x200 meter relay with a time of 1:36.50, the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 43.56 and the 200 meter dash with a time of 24.23. Shank narrowly edged out teammates Dylan Jones who finished second with a time of 24.47 and Gerwin who finished third with a time of 24.49.
Michael Boblitt took both of the throwing events with a distance of 36’10 in the shot put and a distance of 112’ in the discus.
On the girls side, no one won more than two events. The two schools split the throwing events with Napoleon’s Claire Dunham finishing first in shot put with a distance of 29’5. Dunham finished second in discus behind BGHS’s Allison Fry who threw for a distance of 90’11.
Bowling Green’s Kenzie Lucas took both the high jump and the long jump. Her high jump distance was 4’6 while her long jump distance was 14 feet.
Maddie O’Dell won two events, starting with the 100 meter hurdles at a time of 16.75 and then the 4x100 meter relay alongside Emily King, Hannah Wagner and Maddy Adams. Wagner won the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.97.
Next up for the team is the Cooper Tire Track and Field Invite at Findlay High School on Friday. The Bobcats will be competing against Anthony Wayne, Elida, Findlay, Lima Senior, McComb, Otsego, Swanton, Sylvania Northview, Toledo St. Ursula, Waite, Notre Dame, Rogers, Tiffin Columbian and Waynesfield-Goshen.