Bowling Green boys basketball defeated TRAC opponent Fremont Ross handily Thursday night, walking out of their home gym with a 62-46 win over the Little Giants.
With the win, the Bobcats move to 7-12 overall on the season. Fremont Ross falls to 7-9.
The Bobcats controlled the game from the jump, leading 17-7 after one quarter and 31-14 headed into the locker rooms at the end of the half.
Things wouldn’t get any better for the Little Giants in the second half, as Bowling Green continued to pile on the score, leading 54-24 after the third quarter. Fremont Ross had their highest scoring quarter in the fourth, scoring 22 points but it wasn’t enough to make the comeback.
The Bobcats were led by Kaleb Gerken who was the only player in the game to score in double figures. He had 23 points on 10 made 2-point field goals.
Four other players scored at least six points on the night with Ryan Jackson, Eli Brown, Isaiah Cook and Ty Sayen all having a solid performance.
Next up for the Bobcats is the NLL tournament on Tuesday.
FREMONT ROSS 7 7 24 22 46
BOWLING GREEN 17 14 54 8 62
FREMONT ROSS
Vonn, 4-0-0—8; Fox, 2-1-0—7; Szymanski, 2-1-0—7; Carter, 2-0-3—7; Bulger, 1-1-0—5; Holmes, 0-1-2—5; Harrison, 2-0-0—4; Adkins, 0-1-0—3; Hanna, 0-0—0; Barnett, 0-0—0; Bradley, 0-0—0; Lother, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 13-5-5—46
BOWLING GREEN
Gerken, 10-0-3—23; Sayen, 4-0-0—8; Cook, 3-0-1—7; Jackson, 3-0-0—6; Brown, 3-0-0—6; Hastings, 1-0-2—4; Seither, 1-0-0—2; Furnas, 1-0-0—2; Suelzer, 1-0-0—2; Brandt, 1-0-0—2; Tucker, 0-0—0; Prater, 0-0—0; Amspoker, 0-0—0; Curtis, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 28-0-6—62