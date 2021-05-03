BG’s Taylor Rothenbuhler, right, waits for the throw to tag out Lima Bath’s Rachel Clark at second base Saturday during the first game of a doubleheader in Bowling Green. The Bobcats swept Bath 10-6 and 3-1. In the first game, BG was led in hitting by Mercedes Richter with 4 hits. Katelyn Ziems, pitching for BG, allowed only 5 hits and 5 runs over 4 innings, striking out 1 and walking 1. Meghan Kramp threw 3 innings in relief out of the bullpen. Kramp had the last 9 outs to earn the save for BG. In the second game Kramp threw again, for 7 innings, and allowed just 2 hits and 1 run while striking out 9 and walking 1.

0
0
0
0
0