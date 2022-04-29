MUNCIE, Ind. - Sarah Gonzalez singled home the go-ahead run with two outs in the ninth inning, lifting the Bowling Green State University softball team to a 2-1 victory over Ball State University on Friday.
The game, the first half of a Mid-American Conference doubleheader, was held at the Softball Field at First Merchants Ballpark Complex.
Game two saw Ball State break on top early, as the Cardinals salvaged the split with a 7-2 victory.
Payton Gottshall struck out 11 batters to earn the complete-game win in the opener, in the process breaking her own BGSU single-season strikeout record.