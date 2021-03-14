BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Western Kentucky finished a three-game sweep of the Bowling Green baseball team with a 17-16 victory Sunday.
BG’s Kyle Gurney was 5-of-6 with a home run and four RBI.
Also for the Falcons, Adam Furnas, a Bowling Green High School graduate, was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI. Jared Johnson was 2-of-4 with a triple and four runs scored. Tyler Ross was 2-for-3 with three walks, three runs scored and two RBI. Nathan Rose was 3-of-5 with an RBI and a run scored.
In Saturday’s double-header, Western Kentucky won the first game 4-1 and the second game 3-1.
Adam Fannon had two hits and an RBI for the Falcons in the opener. Jack Krause’s base hit scored BG’s only run in the second game.
The Falcons are now 2-8 and have a three game series at Ohio University, Friday-Sunday.