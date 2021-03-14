Bowling Green Western Kentucky Baseball 2021

Western Kentucky University pitcher Bailey Sutton, right, tags out Bowling Green State University's Adam Furnas at home plate after Furnas tried to score on a wild pitch during an NCAA baseball game between Western Kentucky University and Bowling Green State University on Friday, March 12, 2021, in Bowling Green, Ky. WKU beat Bowling Green State 4-3 in 10 innings.

 AP Photo/James Kenney

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Western Kentucky finished a three-game sweep of the Bowling Green baseball team with a 17-16 victory Sunday.

BG’s Kyle Gurney was 5-of-6 with a home run and four RBI.

Also for the Falcons, Adam Furnas, a Bowling Green High School graduate, was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI. Jared Johnson was 2-of-4 with a triple and four runs scored. Tyler Ross was 2-for-3 with three walks, three runs scored and two RBI. Nathan Rose was 3-of-5 with an RBI and a run scored.

In Saturday’s double-header, Western Kentucky won the first game 4-1 and the second game 3-1.

Adam Fannon had two hits and an RBI for the Falcons in the opener. Jack Krause’s base hit scored BG’s only run in the second game.

The Falcons are now 2-8 and have a three game series at Ohio University, Friday-Sunday.

