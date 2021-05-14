SYLVANIA — After a big win over Anthony Wayne the day prior, Bowling Green High School baseball continued to roll in a 14-5 road victory over Sylvania Southview on Thursday.
The win puts the Bobcats at 12-9, 8-5 NLL while Southview falls to 11-12, 5-9 NLL.
Unlike their win over the Generals that went nine full innings with no runs scored, runs came early and often in this one.
Both teams notched two runs in the first inning and the Bobcats added to that with a run in the second inning and three runs in the third, making the score 6-1 after three innings.
Kolin Atwood was on the mound for the Bobcats and after hitting the first batter that he saw, and then giving up two runs on two RBI singles, the senior settled down, holding the Cougars scoreless through the next three innings.
Junior Colin Patterson started things on the mound for Southview and after a rough start to the first three innings, he was able to hold the Bobcats scoreless in the fourth.
In the fifth inning, things started out well and Patterson had a man on third with two outs. But a walk, three singles and Mason West reaching first on a dropped third strike blew the game open for the Bobcats. They scored four more runs to push the lead to 10-2.
Patterson was replaced by John Thompson in the inning and received the loss with a line of 4.2 innings giving up 10 runs (four earned) on eight hits, four strikeouts and three walks.
The Bobcats saw two more runs come across the plate in both the sixth and seven innings to further pad their lead, while the Cougars added two more runs on to Atwood’s line in the fifth and one more in the sixth, but still fell well short of a victory.
Atwood finished with a complete game victory giving up five earned runs on eight hits, five strikeouts and three walks.
At the plate, the Bobcats were led by Eli Brown, who went 3-for-5 with three runs scored. Four others saw multi-hit games and the Bobcats totaled 12 hits, all singles. Brandon Tucker, Ryan Jackson, Kolin Atwood and Jacob Nalepka all went 2-for-5. Nalepka finished with four RBIs.
Next up for the Bobcats is their final scheduled NLL game of the season against Maumee on Saturday. First pitch is set for 11 a.m. at Maumee.