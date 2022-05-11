BOWLING GREEN 7, TOLEDO ST. JOHN’S 6
TOLEDO — Bowling Green scored three runs in the top of the seventh to defeat St. John’s, 7-6, in non-league baseball Tuesday.
For BG, Brock Hastings was 2-for-2, Jimmy LaForce hit a two-RBI home run, and Brady Gaines had a double.
Luke Johnson and Austin Bowen had base hits for the Bobcats, Gaines and Jack Brown were hit by pitches, and Johnson and Brock Hastings had stolen bases.
On the mound for BG, Brown, Brent Boston, Drake Joseph, Gaines and Brayden Clauson all saw action, with Joseph getting the win.
EASTWOOD 14, SYLVANIA SOUTHVIEW 4
PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood baseball scored in every inning to mercy visiting Sylvania Southview, 14-4, in five innings Tuesday.
Lake Boos was 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs, Jackson Bauer was 2-for-3 with a triple, double and four RBIs, and Dylan Hoffman was 2-for-3 with a double and RBI.
Andrew Arntson was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Case Boos and Isaac Cherry had base hits. Jordan Pickerel hit a sacrifice fly and Case Boos had three stolen bases. Lake Boos and Hoffman had one stolen base apiece.
Bauer started on the mound for Eastwood, striking out three, walking none and allowing four hits and no earned runs over three innings.
Toby Marten pitched the final two innings, striking out two, walking three and allowing three hits and two earned runs.
For Southview, Sammy Rogenski had a double, Paul McGowan was 2-for-3 and Gavin Johns, Colin Patterson, Ramzee Abuhashish and Oliver Theiss had base hits.
Avery Offenburg, Kody Galambos and Drew Young combined to pitch four innings for the Cougars.
OTSEGO 7, ROSSFORD 6
TONTOGANY — Otsego scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to defeat Rossford, 7-6, in Northern Buckeye Conference baseball Tuesday.
Otsego outhit Rossford 10-6, but the Knights had to overcome five errors while the Bulldogs had just one.
Joseph Dzierwa led Otsego at the plate, going 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Blake Steele was the winning pitcher and Owen Taylor took the loss.
BOWLING GREEN 5, DEFIANCE 0
At Bowling Green High School, the Bobcats swept Defiance, 5-0, in non-league boys tennis Tuesday.
In first singles, Mathias Drumm (BG) defeated Kolton Greear, 6-0,6-0.
In second singles, Aaron Hershberger (BG) defeated Aidan Brenner 6-1, 6-0. In third singles, Zachary Mangan (BG) defeated Jackson Honsberger 6-0,6-0.
In first doubles, the Bobcats’ Theo Bock and Jonas Kendrick (BG) defeated Nate Blunt and Carter Campbell. 6-3,6-4.
In second doubles, BG’s Jason Lin and Paul Guo defeated Riley Nadler and Frederik Bergfelder, 6-4,5-7,1-0 (10-6), to put the finishing touches on the sweep.
“In the closest match of the day at second doubles, Lin and Guo managed to win a close first set that featured many deuces, 6-4,” BG coach Andy Drumm said.
“Nadler and Bergfelder stormed back in the second set a took a quick lead. Lin and Guo were able to come back and make the second set close after a penalty point, but Nadler and Bergfelder prevailed, 7-5,” coach Drumm continued.
“In the third set tiebreaker the score went back and forth to 5-5. Lin and Guo were able to win five of the next six points thanks to a couple of double faults by Nadler and Bergfelder and powerful overheads by Lin and Guo.”
LAKE 7, WOODMORE 0
MILLBURY — In Division III sectional tournament action, Lake pitcher Kali Bedford struck out 15 with no walks in tossing a three-hit 7-0 shutout over Woodmore Tuesday.
Bedford also went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and two RBIs.
Lake, the seventh seed, advances to take on No. 2 seed Eastwood on the Eagles’ field on Friday at 5 p.m. with the winner advancing to the Holland district tournament.
Against Woodmore, Chelsea Wood went 2-for-3 and Sarah Patrick went 2-for-4 for the Flyers.
Diem Isbell, Addison Boehm, Jessie Materni, Abbie Rymers and Kylee Pietrzak had base hits for Lake.
Alivia King had a sacrifice bunt and Patrick, Rymers, Kiley Forrest, Isbell and Boehm had stolen bases for Lake.
VAN BUREN 2, OTSEGO 0
VAN BUREN — Van Buren scored single runs in the third and sixth innings while shutting out Otsego softball Tuesday, 2-0, in non-league action.
Otsego managed just five hits off Van Buren pitching. Lexi North had two singles and Summer Berry, Riley Rowe and Evelyn Rider had base hits.
In the circle, North struck out 11, walked one and allowed four hits, but neither run was charged against her as the Knights committed four errors.
Van Buren pitcher Madison Martin struck out eight, walked zero and had the help of her defense, which had just one error.
For Van Buren, Martin, Isabelle Miller, Bailey Lance and Emily Stall had base hits, and Stall had an RBI.