BOWLING GREEN 8, PERRYSBURG 3
Bowling Green scored in every inning except the fourth, defeating visiting Perrysburg, 8-3, in Northern Lakes League baseball Wednesday.
Brayden Clauson was 2-for-3 with a double and RBI, Brady Gaines was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and Ryan Jackson was 2-for-2 to lead the Bobcats.
Luke Johnson had a double and Brock Hastings and Braden Loomis had base hits for BG. Jackson also had four stolen bases and Hastings, Loomis and Cam Deiter had one stolen base each. Hastings and Johnson had sacrifice bunts.
BG junior Nate Kress was the winning pitcher, striking out six, walking one and allowing six hits and two earned runs over 6.2 innings. Jimmy LaForce got the final out for the Bobcats.
Ben Robeson started on the mound for the Yellow Jackets, taking the loss, and Nick Hartzell and T.J. Takats pitched in relief.
At the plate, Takats was 2-for-4 with a double, Connor Walendzak had a triple, Max Heltzel had a double, and Robeson and Matt Gast had base hits for the Jackets.
Robeson and Kyle Gagich reached after getting hit by a pitch.
EASTWOOD 5, GENOA 1
GENOA — Eastwood baseball, ranked fourth in the Division III state coaches’ poll, improved to 20-0 overall and 10-0 in the Northern Buckeye Conference with a 5-1 league victory over Genoa Wednesday.
Ethan Rapp went the distance on the mound, striking out seven, walking two, and allowing three hits and one run, which was not earned.
Andrew Badenhop went 2-for-4 and Tristan Schuerman went 2-for-2 for the Eagles. Case Boos, Lake Boos and Andrew Arntson had base hits.
Eastwood had seven stolen bases, including two each by Arntson and Jackson Bauer and Schuerman, Jordan Pickerel and Lake Boos had one stolen base each.
In addition, Bauer reached twice after getting hit by a pitch and Arntson and Badenhop were also hit by a pitch.
ROSSFORD 10, ELMWOOD 0
ROSSFORD — Rossford pitcher Brenden Revels pitched a complete-game one-hitter as the Bulldogs defeated Elmwood, 10-0, in a Northern Buckeye Conference game Wednesday.
Revels struck out six and walked one over six innings, throwing 85 pitches, including 54 for strikes. Rossford ended the game by mercy rule by scoring two runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Trent Bachmayer was 2-for-4 with an RBI for Rossford, Landon Reiter was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Logan Walder had a double.
Brandon Swope had a base hit and three RBIs, and Owen Taylor had a base hit. Revels and Alex Williams reached after getting hit by a pitch and Revels and Swope had stolen bases.
For Elmwood, Andrew Holland, Hayden Wickard and Owen Simmons pitched and Lex Voska had the Royals’ only base hit.
LAKE 13, FOSTORIA 3
FOSTORIA — Nine Lake batters got into the hit column as the Flyers defeated Fostoria, 13-3, Wednesday in a Northern Buckeye Conference game.
Conner Moore was 2-for-4 with a home run, double, and three RBIs, Caleb Tobias was 2-for-3 with a double and RBI, and Cam Hoffman was 2-for-5 with a double and four RBIs.
Michael Tolles, Richie Hayward, Matt Perry, Keagon Henry and Steven Wymer had base hits for the Flyers.
Noah Robie started on the mound, but Matt Perry was the winning pitcher, striking out six, walking two, and allowing two hits and no runs over the final four innings.
For Fostoria, Blake Miller had two base hits and Jared Durst, Quincy McDonald and Trent Smith had one base hit apiece.
Durst and Derrick Kleinmark pitched for the Redmen with Durst taking the loss.
OTSEGO 6, WOODMORE 4
TONTOGANY—In Northern Buckeye Conference baseball Wednesday, Otsego scored three runs in the top of the fourth to break a 3-3 tie and the Knights held on for a 6-4 victory.
Cohen Feehan was the winning pitcher and Blake Steele went 2-for-3 with two runs, an RBI and two stolen bases for the Knights.
GENOA 5, LAKE 1
GENOA — Lake took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second, but Genoa tied the game with a run in the fourth and then added four in the fifth to pull away for a 5-1 Northern Buckeye Conference victory.
Jessie Materni had two base hits and Alivia King had one hit for the Flyers. Kali Bedford started in the circle for Lake, pitching four innings and taking the loss, and Sarah Patrick pitched the final two innings.