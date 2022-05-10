BOWLING GREEN 5, SYLVANIA NORTHVIEW 3
SYLVANIA — Bowling Green posted five runs in the top of the sixth inning and held on for a 5-3 Northern Lakes League victory over Northview Monday.
Cam Deiter got the win, striking out five, walking seven and allowing four hits and two runs over six innings. He threw 107 pitches, including 58 for strikes.
Jimmy LaForce closed in the seventh, allowing two hits and one run, but it was not earned, to get the save.
Offensively for BG, Luke Johnson had a double and two RBIs and Ryan Jackson, Brayden Clauson and Brady Gaines hit doubles.
LaForce and Nate Kress had base hits for the Bobcats, who were shut down through five innings and trailed 2-0 entering the sixth.
Jackson and LaForce had stolen bases and Deiter and Braden Loomis were hit by pitches.
For Northview, Brody Acres hit a solo home run, Garrett Draper was 2-for-3 and Alex Dupree, Benjamin Crooks and Braden Tackett had base hits.
Garrett Zimmerman started on the mound for the Wildcats, striking out two, walking three, and allowing five hits and four runs over 5.1 innings. Austin Patnode and Blake Bradford pitched in relief.
PERRYSBURG 1, NAPOLEON 0
PERRYSBURG — Ryan Thompson drove in Connor Walendzak for the winning run in the bottom of the eighth as Perrysburg defeated Napoleon, 1-0, in NLL action Monday.
Perrysburg pitcher Will Rettig went the distance, striking out 11, walking two, and only allowing two hits over eight innings. Rettig threw 107 pitches, including 67 for strikes.
Walendzak was 2-for-4 with a double and Ben Robeson, Matt Gast, Max Heltzel, Jacob Zilles and Matt Hubbard had base hits for the Yellow Jackets.
Ryan Thompson had a sacrifice bunt and Robeson and Walendzak had stolen bases.
For Napoleon, pitcher Blake Wolf went the distance, striking out two, walking two and allowing eight hits and one run through 7 innings.
Tanner Rubinstein had Napoleon’s only base hits and he also had a stolen base.
ROSSFORD 12, LAKE 10
MILLBURY — In a Northern Buckeye Conference slugfest, error-fest and walk-fest Monday, Lake scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh but fell short, losing to Rossford, 12-10.
The two teams combined for 19 hits and there were eight errors, including seven by the Flyers, and a combined 14 walks.
For the Bulldogs, Landon Reiter was 3-for-4 with two doubles, he scored two runs and had an RBI.
Brenden Revels was 2-for-4 with a double and RBI, Jackson Grimm was 2-for-3 with a stolen base, Brandon Swope had a double and stolen base, and Alex Williams had a double and sacrifice fly.
Seth Walters had a base hit and two stolen bases, Jackson Yerkes had a base hit, and Trenton Bachmayer had two sacrifice flies, a stolen base and was hit by a pitch twice.
Swope started on the mound for the Bulldogs, striking out nine, walking five, and allowing four hits and three earned runs through 5.1 innings.
Kaidyn Herrick closed for the Bulldogs, striking out four, walking three, and allowing four hits and two earned runs over 1.2 innings.
Cam Hoffman started on the mound for Lake, striking out two, walking two, and allowing four hits and two earned runs through two innings.
Conner Moore pitched middle relief, striking out four, walking four and allowing three hits and five earned runs through 2.1 innings.
Drew Tajblik closed for the Flyers, striking out three, walking none, and allowing four hits and one run through 2.2 innings.
Offensively for Lake, Moore had a home run, double, walked and was hit by a pitch with two RBIs and Tajblik was 2-for-3 with a triple.
Michael Tolles, Richie Hayward, Hoffman and Keagon Henry had base hits, and Hayward also reached after getting hit by a pitch.
EASTWOOD 27, FOSTORIA 0
PEMBERVILLE—Eastwood belted out 22 hits on its way to a 27-0 five-inning Northern Buckeye Conference win over Fostoria Monday.
Lake Boos started on the mound for the Eagles, striking out seven, walking one and allowing one over three innings.
Ethan Rapp closed, striking out five, walking none and allowing one hit through two innings.
Offensively, Eastwood scored 13 runs in the second inning and 10 runs in the fourth inning.
Dylan Hoffman went 3-for-4 with a home run, triple and four RBIs, Caleb Recker was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and Lake Boos was 2-for-2 with a triple, double and two RBIs.
Jordan Pickerel had two doubles and four RBIs, Andrew Arntson had a double, and Case Boos and Brandon Falls were 2-for-2.
Jarod Bonfiglio, Rapp, Xander Greulich, Jackson Bauer, Toby Marten, Andrew Badenhop and Isaac Reynolds had base hits for the Eagles.
Case Boos had four stolen bases and Lake Boos, Badenhop, Bauer and Pickerel had one SB each. Badenhop also reached after getting hit by a pitch and the Eagles took advantage of seven walks and six errors.
OTSEGO 10, ELMWOOD 0
TONTOGANY — Otsego senior pitcher Lexi North struck out nine and walked none in tossing a complete game one-hit 10-0 shutout over Northern Buckeye Conference foe Elmwood Monday.
North needed just 57 pitches, 46 for strikes, as Otsego won by mercy rule after five innings. She had four groundouts, two fly outs, and of 17 batters faced, threw 14 first pitch strikes.
Offensively, Kiana Dingledine was 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs for the Knights and North was 4-for-4 with three RBIs.
Summer Berry, Evelyn Rider, Makayla Dingledine, Riley Miller and Moira Yaney had base hits for Otsego.
Rider laid down a successful sacrifice bunt and Berry and Makayla Dingledine reached after getting hit by a pitch. Berry also had a stolen base.
Abbie Allison had Elmwood’s only hit and Maddie Milligan took the loss in the circle.