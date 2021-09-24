Tonight’s Bowling Green-Anthony Wayne football game, originally scheduled to be played at Anthony Wayne, will now be played at Bobcat Stadium, due to flooding at Schaller Stadium.
This is still the Generals' home game, so be advised of the following items that have been established for tonight:
· N0 Bowling Green athletic passes will be accepted (only NLL and AW passes)
· All tickets must be purchased through Anthony Wayne’s online box office – No cash will be accepted. Visit https://www. anthonywayneschools.org/ Ticket-Box-Office
· Both Bobcat Den and AW VIP parking passes will be accepted, though spots are not guaranteed tonight
· All students in the eighth grade and below must be accompanied by an adult
· Teams will wear the jerseys that were originally planned
· BG will be the home team on the scoreboard, AW the visitors for the ease of the spectators
· Concessions will be short staffed and possibly run out of items and patrons are asked to be patient