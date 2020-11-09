It was state championship meet day on Saturday for three local teams as the Bowling Green boys and the Perrysburg boys and girls ran cross country in Columbus to decide who was the best in the state of Ohio.
The runner with the best finish from all three teams was Perrysburg’s Marc Baroncini, who finished first in the regional race the previous Saturday. He finished sixth in the state individually with a time of 15:42.4, just 46 seconds off the state champion Nathan Moore from Uniontown Lake.
For the girls, Perrysburg’s Aubrey Duhaime was the top finisher from the school, finishing 14 with a time of 18:33.7, just 35 seconds off of the state winning time of Centerville’s Mia Robillard.
For Bowling Green the top finisher was Gavin Lammers, who finished 71 with a time of 16:38.9. Elijah Kendrick finished just behind him at 73 with a time of 16:39.6.
The other finishers for the Bobcat boys include Aaron Partin who finished 120 with a time of 17:06.3, Evan Romero who finished 157 with a time of 17:43.0, Kirby Bucks who finished 161 with a time of 17:51.2, Jackson Kreuger who finished 169 with a time of 18:05.3 and Thomas Rigel who finished 173 with a time of 18:19.8.
For the Perrysburg boys it was Kieffer Doore finishing at 103 with a time of 16:57.8, Ben Keller at 118 with a time of 17:04.3, Andrew Beeks at 144 with a time of 17:27.6, Brendan Reddman at 165 with a time of 17:55.4, Sam Gillen at 170 with a time of 18:08.3 and Nathan Wiley at 176 with a time of 19:12.8.
The Yellow Jackets placed 17 out of 20 teams while the Bobcats finished at 20.
The Perrysburg girls team finished seventh out of 20 teams in the girls meet. For them it was Maddy Wagner at 30 with a time of 19:02.6, Anna Dalton at 62, with a time of 19:27.0, Brooke Daudelin at 85 with a time of 19:46.6, Sydney Daudelin at 93 with a time of 19:51.7, Sophie Smith at 111 with a time of 20:14.2 and Olivia Fenneken at 129 with a time of 20:30.0.