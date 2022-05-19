HOLLAND — All-Ohio senior catcher Summer Berry got Otsego’s bats started with a first inning home run as the Knights cruised to a 7-1 Division III district semifinal softball victory over Evergreen Thursday.
On a 2-and-1 count, Berry waited on a change-up, and belted it over the 204-feet center field marker.
“I don’t do that very often. It was definitely special,” Berry said. “It didn’t feel like it off the bat, but I looked up and it was over the fence. It felt good to start my team off.”
Otsego coach Jason Colyer said Berry opening with a homer helped his team relax for the remaining six-plus innings.
“For Summer as a senior to get us started with that lead-off home run, it definitely was a good relief for us. I liked that we had some balanced scoring,” Colyer said.
“We are definitely a loose bunch and to play ahead is a strength of ours. Kudos to her for getting us started in the right direction,” Colyer added.
For Berry, who plans to attend Ohio Northern University but not play softball, it’s all about having fun playing the game.
“It’s my last year and I want to have fun,” Berry said. “I love my teammates and I love this team. I just love catching. I’m part of the game every pitch and I just love it.”
Otsego, 25-2 and ranked third in the state, advances to the district final tomorrow against Tinora (18-3), which defeated Eastwood (21-6) in the nightcap, 3-1. Evergreen falls to 12-10.
The Knights and Rams return to the same venue, Springfield High School’s baseball field at the school’s outdoor athletic park in Holland. First pitch is at 5 p.m.
“It’s everything that we had hoped for,” Colyer said. “It is all of our goals, plus a little bit more so I know the kids will be ready to play tomorrow. We just need to play our game.
“It should be a great atmosphere. We’ll be hydrated and ready to get after it tomorrow.”
It was the second time this year that the Knights and Vikings met. In their first meeting early in the season, Otsego won 5-0 behind senior pitcher Lexi North, who tossed a no-hitter.
In Thursday’s win, North struck out 12, walked one, allowed three hits and one earned run. She threw 82 pitches, including 68 for strikes, and got one ground out and four fly outs.
Out of 26 batters faced, North threw 20 first pitch strikes. Only issue was, almost every Evergreen batter was trying to bunt their way on, even when the Vikings were down by six runs late in the game.
Two of Evergreen’s hits were on bunts, and they scored their only run when Macy Chamberlin led off with a walk, followed by two sacrifice bunts and she scored on a bunt base hit by Jocelyn Shuster.
“The first time they saw that (North) they struck out 16 times against her. So, I feel like they had to do something,” Colyer said.
“They had to push bunt there to score the run. But we felt like that’s something that they cannot sustain. I’m glad we got a couple more up on them and we were pretty good.”
Meanwhile Otsego’s offense continued to feed off the momentum started by Berry, scoring two in the third, three in the fourth, and adding one run in the fifth.
“I think we got rolling after the third inning and we just started adding on runs,” Berry said. “We are a big scoring team, and we just love to hit.”
Colyer added, “We didn’t just put one up on the board. We had that zero in the second but added on from there just about every inning. I think we are pretty tough to beat when we can do that.”
Berry was 2-for-4 with an RBI, and she scored three runs, Riley Rowe was 3-for-4 with a double and RBI, and North was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.
Makayla Dingledine led off the fifth with a solo home run over the left field wall, Ashtyn Gregory and Riley Miller hit doubles, and Evelyn Rider and Moira Yaney had base hits.
Yaney also put down a sacrifice bunt, Dingledine reached after getting hit by a pitch and Dingledine, Evelyn Hartman and Yaney had stolen bases.
Getting hits for the Vikings were Chamberlin, Marissa VanDenk and Schuster, and Kira Killer had a stolen base.
In the circle, Brooklyn Richardson struck out two, walked none, allowed 12 hits and all seven runs scored were earned.