FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2018, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) high-fives fans as he leaves the field following an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Cincinnati. The Bengals cleared the way for Joe Burrow to lead the team by releasing quarterback Andy Dalton, who holds several of the franchise's passing records but couldn't lead the woebegone Bengals deep into the playoffs. The move Thursday, April 30, 2020, gives Dalton, who had a year left on his deal, a chance to compete for a job with another team.